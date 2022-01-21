Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application (TPLO, TTA, Total Knee Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Elbow Replacement, Lateral Fixation), by End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary orthopedics market size is anticipated to reach USD 930.1 million by 2028. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growing pet population, the prevalence of pet obesity and arthritis, which may require orthopedic surgery, are expected to drive the market. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in veterinary devices is another driver expected to contribute to the market growth.



According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), about 84.9 million American homes (67% of U.S. households) owned a pet in 2019. This number is significantly greater than 2017 statistics wherein nearly 60.2 million U.S. households had at least one pet dog.



In 2019, Americans spent USD 95.7 billion on pets, which was USD 5.2 billion more than the expenditure in 2018. The rise in the number of pet owners and, subsequently, expenditure on pets, is boosting the animal health industry, including veterinary orthopedics. Owners are concerned about their pets and, hence, the demand for efficient treatment is rising. This trend is expected to continue, thus, fueling market growth during the forecast period.



According to Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP), 56% of dogs and 60% of cats were overweight or obese in the U.S., in 2018. Obesity increases pressure on joints and bones. According to APPA, nearly 20.8 million dogs in the U.S. had undergone orthopedic surgeries in 2016. The most common orthopedic surgeries carried out on canines were femoral head osteotomy, bones fracture repair, cruciate ligament repair, and medial patellar luxation.



The prevalence of osteoarthritis in animals is increasing because of obesity, which is boosting demand for veterinary orthopedic devices and surgeries. According to Kingsbrook Animal Hospital, 20% of all dogs-regardless of age-in the U.S. had osteoarthritis in 2017.



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market, as the number of elective surgeries went down due to lockdown and quarantine measures. However, the market is anticipated to be driven by the resumption of elective surgeries. In March 2020, the Harmony Veterinary Center in compliance with government guidelines, suspended all its elective procedures, surgeries, and dentistry services during the COVID-19 outbreak. However, this does not change the underlying need for these procedures and the market is expected to grow significantly as surgeries return to pre-COVID numbers.



Veterinary Orthopedics Market Report Highlights

The growing pet population and ailments, combined with rising concern for zoonoses and pet expenditure, is anticipated to fuel market growth

The implants segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the product segment in 2020. This can be attributed to an increase in the number of cases of severe musculoskeletal injuries or orthopedic disorders, such as cruciate ligament tears or hip and elbow dysplasia. This increases the need for surgery and, thus, the demand for implants

The TTA segment held the largest revenue share in the application segment in 2020. Various factors driving the demand for this surgical method include increased ability to bear weight postsurgery, less pain, faster recovery, and fewer associated complications

The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment dominated the end-use segment in 2020, as a wide range of procedures and treatment options are available in these healthcare settings

In 2020, North America held a dominant revenue share in the market. This can be attributed to the local presence of key market players undertaking extensive strategic initiatives

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Veterinary Orthopedics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market analysis

3.1.1.1 Veterinary surgical instrument Market Outlook, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

3.1.2 Ancillary market Analysis

3.1.2.1 Veterinary pain management Market Outlook, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis

3.3.1 Recent product developments related to veterinary orthopedics

3.4 Technology Timeline Overview

3.4.1 Technology Timeline Veterinary orthopedics changing technology & adoption

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Reimbursement framework

3.5.2 Standards & Compliances

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Veterinary Orthopedics Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Rising Number Of Pet Owners & Expenditure

3.7.1.2 Increasing Incidence Of Obesity

3.7.1.3 Increasing Number Of Veterinarians

3.7.1.4 Increasing Number Of Veterinary Surgeries

3.7.1.5 Technological Advancements

3.7.2 Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1 High Pet Care Costs

3.7.2.2 High Surgery Costs

3.8 Veterinary Orthopedics Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.9 PESTEL Analysis

3.10 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 4 Veterinary Orthopedics Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Public Companies

4.1.1 Company market position analysis

4.1.2 Company Market Share/Ranking, by region

4.1.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.1.4 Market Differentiators

4.1.4.1 Market leaders

4.1.4.2 Innovators

4.2 Detailed List of Companies



Chapter 5 Veterinary Orthopedics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Product Dashboard

5.4 Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market, by Product, 2016 to 2028

5.5 Instruments

5.5.1 Instruments market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6 Implants

5.6.1 Implants market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6.1.1 Plates

5.6.1.1.1 Plates market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6.1.2 Compression Plates

5.6.1.2.1 Compression Plates market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6.1.3 Arthrodesis Plates

5.6.1.3.1 Arthrodesis Plates market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6.1.4 Acetabulum Plates

5.6.1.4.1 Acetabulum Plates market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6.1.5 Screws

5.6.1.5.1 Screws market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6.1.6 Others (Jigs, knobs)

5.6.1.6.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Veterinary Orthopedics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Application Dashboard

6.4 Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market, By Application, 2016 to 2028

6.5 Total Knee Replacement

6.5.1 Total knee replacement market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.6 Total hip replacement

6.6.1 Total hip replacement market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.7 Total elbow replacement

6.7.1 Total elbow replacement market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.8 Trauma fixation

6.8.1 Trauma fixation market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.9 TPLO

6.9.1 TPLO market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.10 TTA

6.10.1 TTA market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.11 Lateral Fixation

6.11.1 Lateral Fixation market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.12 Others

6.12.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Veterinary Orthopedics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 End-use Dashboard

7.3 Veterinary Orthopedics Market by End Use, 2016 to 2028

7.4 Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.1 Hospitals & clinics market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Veterinary Orthopedics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by, Product, Application, End-use

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Financial performance

9.1.3 Product benchmarking

9.1.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2 Veterinary Orthopedic Implants

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Financial performance

9.2.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.4 Strategic initiatives

9.3 Kyon AG

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Financial performance

9.3.3 Product benchmarking

9.3.4 Strategic initiatives

9.4 STERIS

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Financial performance

9.4.3 Product benchmarking

9.4.4 Strategic initiatives

9.5 Integra LifeSciences Corporation

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Financial performance

9.5.3 Product benchmarking

9.5.4 Strategic initiatives

9.6 Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Product benchmarking

9.7 BioMedtrix, LLC

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Product benchmarking

9.7.3 Strategic initiatives

9.8 Surgical Holdings Veterinary

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Financial performance

9.8.3 Product benchmarking

9.9 GerVetUSA

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Product benchmarking

