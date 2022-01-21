DeSo NoCode Institute To Change The Face Of Social Blockchain Development

Orlando, United States , Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Green Light Digital is pleased to announce the launch of DeSo NoCode Institute, an institution that intends to change blockchain development by making it simpler for people who don’t have any coding experience. The institute will offer templates and plugins designed for non-coders and no-code blockchain developers, empowering them to quickly create powerful blockchain solutions without having to master complicated coding languages.

The new DeSo NoCode Institute, will go live Monday, January 24th, 2022. For anyone with even a passing interest in the world of social blockchain development, this new development will be worth paying attention to, as it’s set to shake things up. The institute will allow blockchain development teams to take advantage of blockchain’s most powerful features, without having any coding experience. The blockchain is a distributed ledger technology with the potential to change the face of business and social interactions in countless ways – but it can be complex and expensive for people who are new to blockchain development.

Currently, entrepreneurs will notice that traditional blockchain development is so specialized, expensive and slow that most are forced to discard the idea of using the blockchain even though they recognize the enormous opportunities emerging in the industry. The CEO at Green Light Digital, Dennis Lewis, makes a point of saying “things are going to radically change when our DeSo NoCode Institute launches”.

Dennis Lewis continues… “Where you’ll always see our competitors doing the same old thing, we will provide aspiring cryptopreneurs with the tools and expertise to affordably and rapidly bring to market fully functional blockchain applications at a fraction of the cost of traditional development. We do this because we believe every entrepreneur should be able to incorporate cutting-edge blockchain technology into their existing and future business processes. Ultimately this is going to be a huge benefit to our customers because they will be able to launch fully functional DeSo powered blockchain applications in record time and at a fraction of the costs of traditional development.”

The DeSo blockchain is the world’s most powerful social blockchain. In addition to its powerful social engagement functionalities, it offers users a robust NFT platform as well as innovative new concepts like Creator Coins and distributed social applications.

Lewis concluded, “We are extremely excited to launch the DeSo NoCode Institute, which is going to change the blockchain development world forever. With our no-code platform, business owners and developers will be able to create sophisticated blockchain applications without any prior coding experience. This is a really big deal because it means that anyone with an idea for a blockchain application will be able to bring it to fruition quickly and for pennies on the dollar compared to traditional development methods.”

Green Light Digital was established in November 2009. It has been doing business for over 12 years and has always aimed to empower entrepreneurs on their drive to make meaningful change in the world.

Currently, the closest thing to Green Light Digital’s DeSo NoCode Institute service is full stack development using the DeSo APIs on the backend and Angular programming for the user interface. Green Light Digital improved on this by combining the powerful DeSo APIs with Bubble.io’s market leading no-code development platform. This alone is predicted to make Green Light Digital’s DeSo NoCode Institute service more popular with customers in the social blockchain development space, quickly.

Once again, the DeSo NoCode Institute service is set to launch Monday, January 24th, 2022. To find out more, the place to visit is https://desonocode.com.

Website: https://greenlight.digital