Trends and Growth Opportunities in Module-less (Cell to Pack) Battery Structure

In the module-less battery design, mass energy density is increased, volume utilization efficiency is improved by 15 to 20%, and moving parts are reduced by 40%. With this, the cell level energy density can reach 240 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) and will likely reach 350 Wh/kg in the next 3 to 4 years. The module-less battery pack is estimated to accommodate two times the number of cells, compared to traditional battery packs with modules. Various names by different manufacturers recognize module-less battery technology; however, the overall concept follows a reduction on modules in the battery pack, which directly results in a price reduction by 25 to 30% because of the reduced number of connections and circuits.
Author: Prajyot Sathe
Leading battery manufacturers (e. g. , BYD, CATL, and LG Chem) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (e. g. ,BYD, Daimler, and VW) are now looking at next-generation battery technology that focuses on module-less battery pack technology, which integrates cells directly into the pack without having to package it into modules.
