New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trends and Growth Opportunities in Module-less (Cell to Pack) Battery Structure" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220459/?utm_source=GNW

In the module-less battery design, mass energy density is increased, volume utilization efficiency is improved by 15 to 20%, and moving parts are reduced by 40%. With this, the cell level energy density can reach 240 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) and will likely reach 350 Wh/kg in the next 3 to 4 years. The module-less battery pack is estimated to accommodate two times the number of cells, compared to traditional battery packs with modules. Various names by different manufacturers recognize module-less battery technology; however, the overall concept follows a reduction on modules in the battery pack, which directly results in a price reduction by 25 to 30% because of the reduced number of connections and circuits.

Author: Prajyot Sathe

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220459/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________