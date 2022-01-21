Global US$ 3.73 Billion Single-Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market 2022-2027, Featuring Boston Scientific, Coloplast, Medtronic, Alcon and HCA Healthcare

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Single-Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market is expected to reach US$ 3.73 Billion in 2027. The industry is projected to expand with a huge CAGR of 19.4% during 2021-2027.

Over the years, the trend of single-use devices such as single-use/disposable endoscopes has been attaining instantaneous traction in numerous surgical and non-surgical procedures. Rising concerns regarding potential risks of contamination or contracting infections in hospitals due to specific reusable equipment for internal examination in patients propels an increasing preference for single-use and disposable endoscopes. Consequently, fewer infections resulting from the use of single-use/disposable devices in hospitals is helping to reduce the chances of need for Medicare.



By product type, the single-use/disposable endoscopy market is segmented into the endoscope, visualization systems, endoscopic ultrasound, insufflator, and others. The demand for the endoscope segment is projected to remain dominant during the study period. High resolution and high definition images equipped by the treatment of mucosa & endoscopes for diagnosis and to examine the gastrointestinal tract, gastrointestinal bleeding, and obtain tissue sample of luminal organ compiles the dominance of the endoscope segment. Major companies are increasingly finding new technologies to devise new endoscopy methods such as duodenoscopes, choledochoscopes, capsule endoscopes, and echoendoscopes, and this is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.



By application, the single-use/ disposable endoscopy market is segmented into bronchoscopy, urologic endoscopy, arthroscopy, GI endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and others. Over the years, a rapid increase in the number of respiratory infections induced by reusable bronchoscopy in healthcare boosted sales of single-use endoscopy in bronchoscopy. Moreover, technological advancements in bronchoscopy such as LED light sources and CMOS image sensors, which enable capture of the target area and video, are driving traction, boosting the growth of this segment.



The Global Single-Use/Disposable Endoscopy Industry is segregated into hospitals, healthcare centers, and clinics by end-use. As per the analysis, the hospital segment accounts for the largest market share in the single-use/disposable endoscopy market in 2021, which is anticipated to incline rapidly during the forecast period. The good infrastructure, high footfall, and growing healthcare expenses have made the hospital the most preferred end-use segment. In addition, the high demand for endoscopy treatment is driving the number of operating rooms assisting the evolution of the part, simultaneously boosting the growth of the Global Single-Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market.



North America contributes the highest to the global single-use/ disposable endoscopy market among the regional markets. Aspects such as an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and the complexity associated with reusable endoscopy are propelling demand for single-use endoscopy tools in the region. In addition, reasonable government regulations and policies to fund hospitals and healthcare centers to elevate to more modernized technologies are other vital factors envisioned to continue to support revenue growth of the North American market going ahead.



The Asia Pacific is expected to multiply during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations related to patient safety and hygiene in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India resulted in increased investment by major players to develop and offer more technologically advanced single-use/disposable endoscopy in the healthcare sector. This is expected to open up significant revenue opportunities for leading players in the single-use/disposable endoscopy market in the Asia Pacific region.



Competitive Landscape:

The global single-use/disposable endoscopy market is highly fragmented. Prominent companies have well-established manufacturing facilities and engage in diverse research and development activities and initiatives to design and deploy new and more efficient, and advanced technologies and solutions in the single-use/disposable endoscopy market. Some prominent players are Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc., Hill Rom Holdings., Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc., Coloplast, Medtronic plc, Cantel Medical Corporation, Alcon, and HCA Healthcare, Inc.

The report is segmented as follows:



Product Type:

Endoscope

Visualization Systems

Endoscopic Ultrasound

Insufflator

Application:

Endoscopy Market

Bronchoscopy

GI endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Urologic endoscopy

Arthroscopy

End Use:

Hospital

Health care Center

Clinics

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc.

Hill Rom Holdings.

Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc.

Coloplast

Medtronic plc

Cantel Medical Corporation

Alcon

HCA Healthcare, Inc

Company Insights:

Overview

Recent Development

Revenue

