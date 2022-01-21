English Danish

21 January 2022

NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S

Company Announcement: 2/2022



Loan extension

With reference to earlier Company Announcements the Board is in discussions with the Group’s various stakeholders to ensure the proper winding down of the Group in a responsible manner and have now secured an agreement with the Lenders for an extension of the Group’s loan facility through 31 March 2022.





Business update

The three remaining vessels have been committed for sale (re. Company Announcement 1/2022) and are expected to be delivered to their new owners between 1 February and 31 March 2022.

The Company’s 2021 annual report is expected to be released on 23 March 2022.





For further information please contact:

Mr. Esben Poulsson, Chairman of the board, Nordic Shipholding A/S: +45 39 29 10 00



