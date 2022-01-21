Insights on the Gluten-Free Bakery Products Global Market to 2026 - Growth of Retail Provides a Strong Fertile Ground

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market - Global Industry Analysis (2018 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest study suggests that the sales of gluten-free bakery products will predominantly gain from large consumer swaths showing inclination toward gluten-free consumption irrespective of medical, or personal reasons. Gluten-free bakery has particularly been progressing as among the fastest thriving F&B segments over the recent past. Poised for a promising CAGR of 11.9% between 2021 and 2026, the global gluten-free bakery products market is all set to exceed revenues of US$5 Bn towards the end of forecast period. The report says that increasing inclusion of gluten-free baked goods into the quick service restaurant (QSR) menus points to how rapidly they are entering the mainstream, capturing larger market spaces.



While gluten has been a traditional ingredient in daily diets, it is only recently that consumers have developed a shifting perception regarding consumption of gluten-loaded foods. With a growing concern around how gluten can potentially be unhealthy in long term, a greater number of people have been turning to gluten-free dietary practices as a part of healthier lifestyle. In addition to soaring prevalence of gluten intolerance, and celiac disease worldwide, an expanding proportion of those suffering from obesity (seeking considerable weight loss) is also a major factor generating demand for gluten-free products.



Sales of Biscuits and Cookies Remain Noteworthy

Among breads, pizzas, biscuits, tortillas, cookies, cakes, muffins, and crackers, it has been observed that easy, dry, and on-the-go products like cookies, and biscuits are selling out faster than others on the market. At an estimated CAGR of more than 13% during 2021 - 2026, biscuits and cookies will continue to represent the fastest selling category in the gluten-free bakery market. Organic products are recently gaining strong ground in the gluten-free space owing to which the organic segment is projected to be gaining a notable incremental opportunity worth of over US$800 Mn over 2021 - 2026.



Growth of Retail Provides a Strong Fertile Ground for Market Growth

In line with the flourishing retail industry that provides a dedicated space to bakery, supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to be the significant contributors to market expansion. The strong rise of segments like free from, and better for you has been an important factor driving visibility, and sales of speciality products, including gluten-free bakery products. This is clearly attributable to the growing consumer interest around health foods, coupled with their dramatically rising accessibility, and availability. The supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to exhibit over 10% CAGR between 2021 and 2026. The role of online retail has also been important, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Europe Reflects Strongest Growth Opportunity for Gluten-free Bakery

In the US, almost three out of four ordinary consumers consider gluten-free products suitable for everyone in their families. While this trend clearly points to the deepening penetration of gluten-free beyond consumers with gluten intolerance, allergy, or sensitivity, it is a strong indication of rising ubiquity of gluten-free foods. Led by the US, North America is expected to maintain its significant position in the market throughout the forecast period. Regional analysis of the market further reveals that Europe, the key market for bakery industry, will be an important contender in the global market for gluten-free bakery products as well. Between 2021 and 2022, European market is slated for an impressive growth rate of more than 11%.



Brands Look to Offer Gluten-free Bakery with an Added Nutrition Value

General Mills, Inc., Bob's Red Mill, Dr. Schar, H.J. Heinz Company, Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC, Boulder Brands, Inc., Golden West Specialty Foods, and Hain Celestial Group, Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in the gluten-free bakery products. Many brands like Mickey's are concentrating on making gluten-free varieties look more familiar to consumers rather than heavily relying on specific gums, enzymes, and other ingredients like pre-gel starches for their role in maintaining desired flavour, and texture of the final baked goods. Development of innovative line-ups that are gluten-free and filled with nutrition is likely to be the key strategy of leading health food brands in the near future.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

2.6. Key Regulations

2.7. Key Certifications

2.8. Key Developments



3. Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

3.1. Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, by Product Type, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.1.1. Bread

3.1.1.2. Cakes, Pastries & Muffins

3.1.1.3. Biscuits & Cookies

3.1.1.4. Others

3.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.2. Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, by Nature, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.1.1. Conventional

3.2.1.2. Organic

3.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.3. Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, by Sales Channel, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.1.1. Supermarket/ Hypermarket

3.3.1.2. Convenience Stores

3.3.1.3. Online

3.3.1.4. Specialty Stores

3.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4. Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2026

3.4.1. Key Highlights

3.4.1.1. North America

3.4.1.2. Europe

3.4.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.1.4. Latin America

3.4.1.5. Middle East & Africa

3.4.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis



4. North America Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



5. Europe Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



6. Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



7. Latin America Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



8. Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Pladis Global

9.2.1.1. Company Overview

9.2.1.2. Business Segment Revenue

9.2.1.3. Product Offering & its Presence

9.2.1.4. Product Description

9.2.1.5. Regional Presence

9.2.2. Conagra, Inc.

9.2.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2.2. Business Segment Revenue

9.2.2.3. Product Offering & its Presence

9.2.2.4. Product Description

9.2.2.5. Regional Presence

9.2.3. Rudi's Bakery

9.2.3.1. Company Overview

9.2.3.2. Product Offering & its Presence

9.2.3.3. Product Description

9.2.3.4. Regional Presence

9.2.4. NAIRN'S OATCAKES LIMITED

9.2.4.1. Company Overview

9.2.4.2. Product Offering & its Presence

9.2.4.3. Product Description

9.2.4.4. Regional Presence

9.2.5. Barilla Group

9.2.5.1. Company Overview

9.2.5.2. Product Offering & its Presence

9.2.5.3. Product Description

9.2.5.4. Regional Presence

9.2.6. Mondelez International

9.2.6.1. Company Overview

9.2.6.2. Business Segment Revenue

9.2.6.3. Product Offering & its Presence

9.2.6.4. Product Description

9.2.6.5. Regional Presence

9.2.7. Dr. Schar AG / SPA

9.2.7.1. Company Overview

9.2.7.2. Product Offering & its Presence

9.2.7.3. Product Description

9.2.7.4. Regional Presence

9.2.8. Associated British Foods plc

9.2.8.1. Company Overview

9.2.8.2. Business Segment Revenue

9.2.8.3. Product Offering & its Presence

9.2.8.4. Product Description

9.2.8.5. Regional Presence

9.2.9. Kinnikinnick Foods Inc.

9.2.9.1. Company Overview

9.2.9.2. Product Offering & its Presence

9.2.9.3. Product Description

9.2.9.4. Regional Presence

9.2.10. ALDI

9.2.10.1. Company Overview

9.2.10.2. Product Offering & its Presence

9.2.10.3. Product Description

9.2.10.4. Regional Presence



10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dp4r4