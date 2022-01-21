Sydney, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Paraguay-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





This delayed timetable was partly influenced by vandalism against cell towers in 2020, which had been linked to conspiracy theories circulating on social media falsely implicating 5G rollouts with Covid-19.



That aside, there remains considerable capacity within the country’s existing LTE networks. Although growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers slowed in 2020 and 2021, there has been a dramatic increase in the data rates which consumers can access.



Key developments:



América Móvil spins off towers and other related passive infrastructure in Latin American markets;



5G mobile licences will not be available for auction until 2024 at the earliest;



RNFO - 18,000km of fibre deployed so far;



MITIC, MEC and the Korea International Cooperation Agency aim to improve accessibility to education through a multimedia education support centre;



State-owned Tier-3 data centre and NOC to be built in Villa Hayes;



MITIC, Conatel, and Tigo inaugurate the first of ten Telecentres;



MITIC enables more than 100 free internet points throughout the country, providing services to more than 1.3 million citizens;



Government modernises its regulatory framework with the assistance of a $90 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB);



