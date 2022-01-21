Mesa Air Group Reports December 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for December 2021.
Mesa Airlines reported 26,920 block hours in December 2021, a 3.8 percent increase from December 2020. Covid-19 and its impact on employee attendance was a primary factor behind Mesa’s controllable completion factor of 93.05 percent and 97.89 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.
Operating statistics for December 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.
|Dec-21
|Dec-20
|% Change
|YTD
FY2022
|YTD
FY2021
|% Change
|Block Hours
|American
|10,470
|12,400
|-15.6
|%
|33,129
|31,368
|5.6
|%
|United
|16,221
|13,316
|21.8
|%
|52,294
|37,389
|39.9
|%
|DHL
|229
|217
|5.3
|%
|655
|490
|33.7
|%
|Total
|26,920
|25,933
|3.8
|%
|86,079
|69,247
|24.3
|%
|Dec-21
|Dec-20
|% Change
|YTD
FY2022
|YTD
FY2021
|% Change
|Departures
|American
|5,621
|6,303
|-10.8
|%
|18,334
|16,381
|11.9
|%
|United
|7,600
|6,374
|19.2
|%
|24,678
|18,644
|32.4
|%
|DHL
|152
|144
|5.6
|%
|435
|319
|36.4
|%
|Total
|13,373
|12,821
|4.3
|%
|43,447
|35,344
|22.9
|%
|Controllable Completion Factor*
|American
|93.05
|%
|99.87
|%
|-6.8
|%
|97.17
|%
|99.81
|%
|-2.6
|%
|United
|97.89
|%
|100.00
|%
|-2.1
|%
|98.33
|%
|99.98
|%
|-1.7
|%
|Total Completion Factor*
|American
|91.47
|%
|98.15
|%
|-6.8
|%
|95.76
|%
|98.30
|%
|-2.6
|%
|United
|96.62
|%
|98.75
|%
|-2.2
|%
|97.58
|%
|99.36
|%
|-1.8
|%
Operating statistics month over month for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and QTD are included in the table below.
|Dec-21
|Nov-21
|% Change
|QTD
FY2022
|QTD
FY2021
|% Change
|Block Hours
|American
|10,470
|11,276
|-7.1
|%
|33,129
|31,368
|5.6
|%
|United
|16,221
|16,969
|-4.4
|%
|52,294
|37,389
|39.9
|%
|DHL
|229
|220
|3.9
|%
|655
|490
|33.7
|%
|Total
|26,920
|28,465
|-5.4
|%
|86,079
|69,247
|24.3
|%
|Dec-21
|Nov-21
|% Change
|QTD
FY2022
|QTD
FY2021
|% Change
|Departures
|American
|5,621
|6,339
|-11.3
|%
|18,334
|16,381
|11.9
|%
|United
|7,600
|8,046
|-5.5
|%
|24,678
|18,644
|32.4
|%
|DHL
|152
|147
|3.4
|%
|435
|319
|36.4
|%
|Total
|13,373
|14,532
|-8.0
|%
|43,447
|35,344
|22.9
|%
|Controllable Completion Factor*
|American
|93.05
|%
|98.58
|%
|-5.6
|%
|97.17
|%
|99.81
|%
|-2.6
|%
|United
|97.89
|%
|98.48
|%
|-0.6
|%
|98.33
|%
|99.98
|%
|-1.7
|%
|Total Completion Factor*
|American
|91.47
|%
|97.70
|%
|-6.4
|%
|95.76
|%
|98.30
|%
|-2.6
|%
|United
|96.62
|%
|98.01
|%
|-1.4
|%
|97.58
|%
|99.36
|%
|-1.8
|%
*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 120 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As December 31, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 166 aircraft with approximately 457 daily departures and 3,000 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.
Media
Jacqueline Palmer
Media@mesa-air.com
Investors
Susan Donofrio
IR@mesa-air.com