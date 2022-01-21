Global UAV Drones Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $58.5 Billion by 2026 - Drone-as-a-Service & Drone Rentals Presents New Verticals

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAV Drones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global UAV Drones Market to Reach US$58.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Global market for UAV Drones estimated at US$27.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period. Multirotor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR to reach US$32.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed-Wing segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.3% share of the global UAV Drones market.

Globally, the market for multirotor drones is being driven by their increasing use in a number of non-military applications, specifically by law enforcement agencies. Demand for multirotor UAV drones is also being fostered by continuous advances in commercial and military technologies.

The pre-pandemic period saw global demand for drones rise rapidly owing to their diverse application portfolio across a wide range of industries. However, as the COVID-19 catastrophe struck, industrial activity around the world slowed down resulting in a decline in demand for drones.

Since demand is driven by end-use industries that use drones primarily for procurement purposes, curbs on non-essential industrial activity caused demand to plummet. Despite the tepid short-term prospects, increased investments in technology are expected to fuel long-term market growth.

Though somewhat restrained presently, the demand for UAV drones would continue to be driven by increased demand for data (drone-generated) in commercial applications and key technological advancements, as well as expected venture funding in UAV drones. The current pace of technological developments is expected to open new avenues for increased adoption of UAV drones for an extended number of applications across both military and commercial sectors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11 Billion by 2026

The UAV Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In the last decade, China has steadily emerged as a global center for manufacture of drones.

The country is encouraging drone adoption by launching various policies such as subsidy schemes for drone purchases by various industrial sectors. Further, the increasing application areas of drones are also aiding in the increase in demand for drones in the country.



Single Rotor Segment to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2026

Rotary blade drones have rotor blades situated around a central mast. These blades force air downwards, generate vertical lift and help the drone to be airborne. Rotary blade drones are usually used for in place hovering activities, have greater maneuverability and are relatively inexpensive.

In the global Single Rotor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2026.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Leveraging the Fast Evolving Role of UAV in Military & Commercial Applications, the UAV Drones Market Poised to Evade the Harsh Impact of Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

An Introduction to UAV Drones

The Historical Significance and the Current Day Developments

Classification of UAV Drones

UAV Design

Key Applications Areas of UAV Drones

Regulations

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Application

Growing Demand for Military UAV Drones

Construction Industry: A major Commercial User of Drones

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IoT to Fuel Commercial Use of UAV Drones

Falling Cost of Materials Bodes Well for the Adoption of UAV Drones

Drone Integration with Smartphones

Companies Eye Unmanned Flying Taxis

Drone-based Delivery to Augment Logistics & E-Commerce Operations

Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones

Rotary Blade UAVs Gain Traction

UAV Drones Set to Make Gains in Photography

Technology Advancements Critical for Market Growth

Relevance in Disaster Relief & Emergency Response Services

Environmental Monitoring & Wildlife Conservation: Niche Application Areas

Mapping with UAV Drones

AI to Enhance Drone Technology

Rise in Popularity of Multi-Rotor Drones

Rising Demand for Military UAVs

COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Military UAV Spending in 2020

Security Concerns to Drive Future Military UAV Deployments

Large Scale Usage of Drones in Military Setup Pushes up Demand for Counter-Drone Technologies

Rising Adoption of High Capability Unmanned Vehicles Favors Growth

UAVs to Solidify Role in Border Security Programs Bodes Well

Agriculture Industry Embraces Drones to Intensify Production

Key Applications of Agricultural Drones

Drone-as-a-Service & Drone Rentals: New Verticals

Civil & Commercial Applications Widen the Prospects

Opportunities in Industrial Applications

Surging Demand in Food Services & Retail Sectors

Yard Management Systems & Drones: The Compelling Power of Two

Media & Entertainment: A Growing Vertical

Role in Sports, Fitness & Recreational Verticals

Issues & Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

