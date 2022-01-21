China ADAS & Autonomous Driving Carmakers Ranking Report 2021: ADAS Fitment in 313 Models from the Top 10 Players

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top-10 Ranking of Chinese Carmakers in ADAS & Autonomous Driving" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the ADAS fitment in 313 models from the Top-10 Chinese Carmakers to provide roadmaps in ADAS Level 2-4, their sensor technology for autonomous driving and their shares in the deployment of ADAS in China.



Partially-automated model offerings expand to the premium smart-EV segment

An increasing number of Chinese carmakers collaborates with domestic tech giants in order to develop intelligent pure-electric platforms; BAIC with its premium smart-EV brand Arcfox, Dongfeng with Voyah, GWM with ORA and SAIC with IM; among others. The models offered under the newly established premium EV brands, aim to combine high electric range, robust infotainment in-vehicle systems and autonomous driving capabilities beyond Lv.2.



Driven by its ambition to transform from a production-based to an innovative economy, China has flourishing expectations about its NEVs sector and a vast amount of private-venture capital to invest. At the same time, China realizes that it will not catch up with Western manufacturers in terms of the technology required for higher levels of autonomy.



For example, its lack in the infrastructure-related with vital aspects of mapping or embedded software development. This forces China to adopt a mixed model of AD development that combines conditional autonomous driving technologies (i.e. Lv.2.5) and robust in-vehicle connected infotainment products; with higher levels of autonomy (i.e. Lv.4) concentrating only in smart-mobility segments; i.e. robotaxis, ride-hailing services, public transportation sector etc.



According to the IoV Industrial Development Action Plan issued by the public authorities in late 201



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Chinese Carmakers Lead Lv.3-Parking & Catch Up With European, Japanese & Us Rivals

What this Report Delivers

Methodology: 10 Leading Auto Groups & 313 Models Examined

1. State of the Art: Sae Lv. 0-3 in China in 2021 by Top-10 Chinese OEMs

1.1. Roadmaps of Chinese Carmakers to Lv.4 Autonomous Driving by 2025

1.2. Sae Level 3-Driving in China: New Car Launches, Features and Penetration

1.2.1. Combined Lv.0-3 Models & Sales in 2020 by Top-10 Chinese Carmakers

1.2.2. Lv.3-Driving & Parking Availability in Top-10 Chinese Oems' Models

1.3. Sae Level 2-D Status in China: Penetration & Technology Offerings

1.3.1. Level 2-Driving Feature Description, Model Fitment and Sales in 2020

1.3.2. Level 2-Driving Car Sales in China in 2020 by Chinese Carmaker

1.3.3. Ranking by Lv.2 Sales in Driving & Parking by Chinese Carmakers

1.3.4. Lv.2-D & Lv.2-P Availability in China in 2021 by Top-10 Chinese Oems

1.3.5. Sae Lv.2 Penetration (%) in Top 10 Chinese Carmakers' Brands

1.4. Top-10 Chinese Carmakers Lv. (0 to 3) Breakdown by Model and Sales

1.5. Adas Lv.0-Lv.3 Availability in Baic, Byd, in China in 2021

2. Top-10 Chinese Carmakers in Autonomous Driving

2.1. Baic Motors

2.1.1. Baic's Position in China's Passenger Car Market

2.1.2. The Availability of Adas Level 0-2 in Baic's Model Line-Up in 2021

2.1.3. Baic's Strategy and Roadmap to Level-4 Autonomous Driving

2.1.4. Baic's Top Investments in Autonomous Driving Technology

2.2. Byd

2.2.1. Byd's Car Sales in 2020

2.2.2. Vision & Strategy in Adas & Autonomous Driving

2.2.3. Key Partnerships and Investments

2.2.4. The Availability of Level 0-3 in Byd's Model Line-Up in 2021 in China

2.3. Changan

2.3.1. Changan's Car Sales in 2020 Including Jvs

2.3.2. Changan's Vision & Roadmaps to Level 4-Autonomous Driving

2.3.3. Adas Portfolio & Technology Capabilities

2.3.4. Strategy Execution Incl. Key Partnerships

2.4. Chery

2.4.1. Chery's Position in the Chinese Market

2.4.2. Chery's Strategy in Adas & Autonomous Driving

2.4.3. Adas Portfolio, Feature Penetration & Technology Capabilities

2.5. Dongfeng Motors

2.5.1. Dongfeng's Position in the Chinese Market

2.5.2. Adas Portfolio, Feature Penetration & Technology Capabilities

2.6. Faw

2.6.1. Faw's Adas Portfolio, Feature Penetration & Technology Capabilities

2.6.2. Faw Strategy's to Reach Lv.4 Autonomous Driving

2.7. Guangzhou Automobile Group (Gac)

2.7.1. Gac's Strategy in Adas & Autonomous Driving

2.7.2. Adas Portfolio and Feature Penetration in Gac's Line-Up

2.8. Geely

2.8.1. Geely's Position in the Automotive Market in 2020

2.8.2. Geely's Vision & Roadmaps to Level 4-Autonomous Driving

2.8.3. Strategy Execution Incl. Key Partnerships

2.8.4. The Availability of Level 0-2 in Geely's Model Line-Up in 2021 in China

2.8.5. Geely's Market Leadership in Lv.2 Car Sales Volume in China

2.9. Great Wall Motors (Gwm) 53

2.9.1. Gwm Group Structure, Brands and Positioning

2.9.2. Gwm's Strategy in Adas & Autonomous Driving

2.9.3. The Availability of Level 0-2 in Gwm's Model Line-Up in 2021

2.10. Saic

2.10.1. Saic's Strategy in Adas & Autonomous Driving

2.10.2. The Availability of Level 0-2 in Saic's Model Line-Up in 2021

3. The Evolution of Autonomous Driving in China

3.1. China Automated Driving Forecast: L2-D to L4-D 2025

3.2. China's Regulation & Policy for Intelligent & Connected Vehicles (Icvs)

3.2.1. China's Ad Regulatory Framework is Still Under Development

3.2.2. Concerns Over the Regulatory Action Needed in China

3.3. Investment Boom

3.4. Player Collaboration

