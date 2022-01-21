Global Probiotics Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring BioGaia, Danone and Nestle Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics Market by Ingredient, Function, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global probiotics market size was valued at $34.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $73.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6%



Probiotics are made up of good live bacteria and/or yeasts that exist naturally in the body. A body contains both good and bad bacteria. When a person gets an infection, more bad bacteria enter the body, throwing the body system out of whack. Good bacteria aids in the elimination of excessive bad bacteria, restoring balance. Probiotic supplements are a way to increase the number of good bacteria in the body.



Probiotics have beneficial effects on the human body when consumed in sufficient quantities, such as improved gut health and decreased intestinal inflammation. Probiotics play an important role in preventive healthcare as they strengthen the immune system, which prevents diseases from occurring. As a result, rise in awareness of preventive healthcare is expected to benefit overall market growth.



A healthy lifestyle and dietary choices that aid in disease prevention are examples of preventive healthcare. Preventive healthcare awareness has grown as a result of a variety of factors, including surge in disposable income, rise in living standards, and an increase in the number of the elderly. In addition, the ease of access to information about preventive healthcare on the internet has helped to raise awareness.



Regulations regarding the use of probiotics in nutraceuticals, nutraceutical cosmetics, and dietary supplements, particularly infant formulas, are extremely stringent in some regions and are expected to pose a challenge to market players.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on probiotics market. Some of the probiotics products and ingredient are used to enhance immunity in the body. Many market players had invested large amount of money on the new versions of probiotics products.



The probiotics market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, function, application, end user, and region. On the basis of ingredient, the market is categorized intobacteria and yeast. On the basis of function, the probiotics market is segmented into regular, preventative healthcare, and therapeutic. As per application, it is divided into food & beverage, dietary supplement, and animal feed.



According to end user, the probiotics market is fragmented into human and animal. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, the UAE, and the rest of LAMEA).



As a result of global players' competitive strategies, Asia-Pacific has seen a significant increase in consumer awareness. Strong demand from countries such as India, China, and Australia has contributed to overall growth. The increase in population, combined with rise in disposable income and standard of living, is expected to contribute to overall growth.



The factors such as rapid growth in the food & beverage industry in developing countries, such as India and China, and rise inawareness of the benefits of probiotic food products drive the market.The major players operating in the global probiotics market are BioGaia AB, Danone, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Probi AB, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A., Ganeden, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Protexin.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global probiotics market from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis/top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Top impacting factors

3.5.1. Growing health concerns

3.5.2. Low awareness among consumers

3.5.3. Increasing investment on R&D

3.5.4. Stringent government regulations

3.5.5. Rising consumption of functional foods

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Growing health concerns

3.6.1.2. Rising consumption of functional foods

3.6.1.3. Increasing investment in Research & Development

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Government regulations

3.6.2.2. Low awareness level among consumers about effectiveness of probiotic products

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Rising demand of probiotic products in developing nations

3.6.3.2. Creating awareness about the benefits of probiotics

3.7. Impact of COVID-19

3.8. Value chain analysis

3.8.1. Research and Development:

3.8.2. Raw material supplier:

3.8.3. Production:

3.8.4. Commercialization:

3.8.5. End Users:



CHAPTER 4: PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY INGREDIENTS

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Bacteria

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. Yeast

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY FUNCTION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Regular

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. Preventative healthcare

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

5.4. Therapeutic

5.4.1. Overview

5.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Food & beverage

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.3. Dietary supplements

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.4. Animal feed

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 7: PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Human

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast

7.3. Animal

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 8: PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

9.1. Top winning strategies

9.2. Product mapping

9.3. Competitive dashboard

9.4. Competitive heat map

9.5. Key developments

9.5.1. Acquisition

9.5.2. Business Expansion

9.5.3. Product Launch



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Operating business segments

10.1.5. Product portfolio

10.1.6. R&D Expenditure

10.1.7. Business performance

10.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. BioGaia AB

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Operating business segments

10.2.5. Product portfolio

10.2.6. R&D Expenditure

10.2.7. Business performance

10.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. R&D Expenditure

10.3.7. Business performance

10.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. Danone

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.4.5. Business performance

10.5. Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc.

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Product portfolio

10.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. Lallemand Inc.

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. Nestle S.A

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.7.6. R&D Expenditure

10.7.7. Business performance

10.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. Probi AB

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. R&D Expenditure

10.8.7. Business performance

10.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. Probiotical S.P.A.

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.10. Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. R&D Expenditure

10.10.7. Business performance

10.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

