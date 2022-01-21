Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Share capital increase registered

Reference is made to the announcement from Seabird Exploration Plc (the “Company”) on 14 January 2022 regarding the issue of 14,000,000 new shares upon completion of a private placement of shares. The new shares under the private placement has now been registered with the relevant Cyprus Register on a separate ISIN. The new shares will be transferred to the Company’s ordinary ISIN and listed upon approval of a listing prospectus, expected in Q1 2022. The Company's new registered share capital is USD 9,655,333 divided on 48,276,665 shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.20 per share.



For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh

CFO

Mob: +47 930 38 075

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



