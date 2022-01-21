Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor events.



The first investor event is a group fireside chat along with a series of investor meetings hosted by Craig-Hallum on Monday, January 24, 2022. The group fireside chat will take place at 11:00am EST on Monday, January 24, 2022, and a live webcast of the group fireside chat will be available via the Investor Relations Section of the Company's website at https://investors.sportsmans.com/.

The second investor event is a group investor call along with a series of investor meetings as part of Take Aim: Lake Street’s Shooting Sports & Public Safety Event. The group investor call will take place at 11:00am EST on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. A live webcast of the group investor call will be available via the Investor Relations Section of the Company’s website at https://investors.sportsmans.com/. Alternatively, investors can also listen to the group call by pre-registering for the event using the following link: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/bH7MCmZ2YrIvP5l3tBaz7R?domain=register.gotowebinar.com.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

Investor Contacts:

ICR Inc.

Rachel Schacter

investors@sportsmans.com