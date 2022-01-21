Regency Centers Announces Tax Information for 2021 Distributions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2021 distributions to holders of its common stock.



Regency Centers Corporation Common Stock: Symbol REG CUSIP #: 758849103

Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocated to 2021 Total Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends (Included in Total Ordinary Div) Section 199A Dividends(1) Total Capital Gain Distribution(2) Unrecapt

Section 1250

Gain

(Included in

Total Capital Gain Distribution) Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Nontaxable Distributions 12/16/2020 1/5/2021 $0.59500 $0.19000 $0.17480 $0.00190 $0.17290 $0.01520 $0.00570 $0.00380 $0.00760 $0.00000 3/15/2021 4/6/2021 $0.59500 $0.59500 $0.54740 $0.00600 $0.54140 $0.04760 $0.01790 $0.01190 $0.02380 $0.00000 6/15/2021 7/6/2021 $0.59500 $0.59500 $0.54740 $0.00600 $0.54140 $0.04760 $0.01790 $0.01190 $0.02380 $0.00000 9/15/2021 10/5/2021 $0.59500 $0.59500 $0.54740 $0.00600 $0.54140 $0.04760 $0.01790 $0.01190 $0.02380 $0.00000 12/16/2021 1/5/2022 $0.62500 $0.55200 $0.50780 $0.00550 $0.50230 $0.04420 $0.01660 $0.01100 $0.02210 $0.00000 TOTALS $3.00500 $2.52700 $2.32480 $0.02540 $2.29940 $0.20220 $0.07600 $0.05050 $0.10110 $0.00000

(1) This amount represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in Ordinary Dividends.



(2) Of the Total Capital Gain Distribution, 42% is excluded under Reg. 1.1061-4(b)(7). The remaining 58% is a Three Year Amount under Reg. 1.1061-6(c).

Please note, of the $0.5950 per share dividend declared for holders of record on December 16, 2020 and paid on January 5, 2021, $0.4050 was reported for income tax purposes in 2020 with the remaining $0.1900 reported above.

Of the $0.6250 per share dividend declared for holders of record on December 16, 2021 and paid on January 5, 2022, $0.5520 is reported for income tax purposes in 2021 with the remaining $0.0730 to be reported in 2022.

This information is being provided to assist shareholders with tax reporting related to distributions made by the Company. Taxability of 2021 distributions is not necessarily indicative of taxability of future distributions. The tax information provided herein should not be construed as tax advice or relied upon as such, and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

