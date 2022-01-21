The Best High Wattage Mod For 2022 - VAPORESSO TARGET 200

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The VAPORESSO TARGET 200 was recently named the Best High Wattage Mod for 2022 by world-renowned vape media outlet, Vaping360, winning over other renowned vaping brands and mods from around the world. The TARGET 200 beat out several high wattage mods for the award.

“We’re happy to hear the Target 200 has received the honor of Best High Wattage Mod. This acknowledges the TARGET 200's exceptional craftsmanship, innovation, and usability,” said VAPORESSO’s team. “For us, the Target 200 is one of the top mods available in the market.”

The TARGET 200 is built for adventure. With a max output of 220 Watts, its features include the new sub-ohm iTank, AXON 2.0 chipset with precise heating control, and GTi coils. Crafted for DTL vapers who crave the outdoors, the Target 200 comes in a rugged, yet visually pleasing design, featuring a braided water-resistant fabric for a sure grip.

VAPORESSO’s iTank also won runner up for Best Sub Ohm Tanks for 2022. Featuring three GTi coil options, 8 mL capacity, and its patented Turbo Airflow System, the iTank delivers a long lasting and powerful, yet smooth vaping experience.

VAPORESSO® is a leading global brand dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world through innovative, reliable and stylish ENDS products. Powered by parent company SMOORE International, and with over 16-years expertise in the vaping industry, VAPORESSO® has developed many well regarded products such as the LUXE, TARGET, GEN, XROS and ZERO, sold in over 20 thousand stores, to approximately 30 million users worldwide.

VAPORESSO®’s impact can be felt in several countries, including in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, and Indonesia, among others. At VAPORESSO®, we strive to "MOVE BEYOND ORDINARY".

Founded in 2014, Vaping360 is the world's largest vaping media website, receiving over 1.5 million monthly visitors from all over the world. Each year the website presents annual awards for the best vaping products across several categories. Vaping 360’s ‘Best Of’ awards informs their global audience of the best available products in the industry, making it one or the most prestigious awards in the vaping industry.