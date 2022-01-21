ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Updated Net Asset Value

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”)

21 January 2022

Updated unaudited NAV

The Company is pleased to announce an updated unaudited net asset value (NAV) following the exchange of contracts for the sale of one of its portfolio companies, conditional on certain regulatory approvals.

In isolation, the impact of the conditional disposal on the Company's latest announced NAV per share of 61.9 pence (being the unaudited NAV of the Company as at 31 August 2021, less the 1.5p dividend paid by the Company on 10 December 2021), would be an increase of 4.7 pence per share to a new NAV per share of 66.6 pence. The revised unaudited NAV also takes account of the changes to the Company’s share capital as a result of the allotment of shares pursuant to the dividend reinvestment scheme in December 2021 and the buyback of shares announced in November and December 2021. The Company emphasises that the increase in the unaudited NAV per share from this conditional disposal is in isolation from other changes in the Company's balance sheet, including valuation and other transaction movements in the Company's investment portfolio, that may also have affected the NAV per share since 31 August 2021.

