Global Infant Formula Milk Powder Market and Organic Infant Formula Market 2022 Demand, Production, Size, Regional Consumption, Top Manufacturers With Competitive Analysis, Growth & Forecast 2028 | Proficient Market Insights

The Global Infant Formula Milk Powder Market size is estimated to have a boost due to the growing population of working women who do not have sufficient time and have a busy lifestyle. Working mothers who don’t have sufficient time for their babies and in order to avoid the negligence in feeding. Due to these reasons, infant formula milk powder growth is being witnessed. In the year 2021, the market was valued at USD 26,170 million, and in the year 2028, it is predicted that the market will be valued at USD 33,350 million. The CAGR during this period is over 3.5% during the review period. This information is published in report, titled “Global Infant Formula Milk Powder Market, 2022-2028”.

“Infant formula milk powder is prepared by evaporating the liquid of the milk and is available in powder form. It consists of nutrients and minerals that are necessary for an infant’s early days. Such milk powder when mixed with essential formulas provides nourishment to premature babies and to those who need more energy.”

Top Manufacturers in the industry:

Danone

Nestle

Abbott

Reckiit

Biostime

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Humana

Nutribio

Meiji

a2 Milk

Ausnutria

Feihe

Yili

Yashili

Bright Dairy & Food

Junlebao

Beingmate

Wonder Sun

Wissun

YeePer

Synutra

Segmentation by type:

First Stage

Second Stage

Third Stage

Segmentation by application:

Maternal Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Scope of the report:

This Infant Formula Milk Powder market research covers global and regional markets with a detailed analysis of the overall growth outlook for the market. In addition, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive environment of the global market. The report also provides an overview of key company dashboards, including successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and recent developments in both historical and current contexts.

Affecting market dynamics for business:

The report provides a detailed assessment of the market by highlighting information on various aspects such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats. This information helps stakeholders make the right decisions before investing.

Study 2:

Global Organic Infant Formula Market 2022-28:

The Global Organic Infant Formula Market size is set to increase owing to the rising awareness in chemically synthesized food on infants. Parents are choosing food for their babies more carefully which is free of chemicals, artificial ingredients, additives, added flavors, etc. Having the option of organic baby food and its closeness to breast milk are some of the driving factors for Global Organic Infant Formula Market growth. In the year 2022, the market was valued at USD 2,650.9 million, and in the year 2028, it is predicted that the market will be valued at USD 4,114.1 million. The CAGR during this period is over 7.6% during the review period. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Organic Infant Formula Market, 2022-2028”.

By Company

Abbott

HiPP

Holle

Bellamy

Topfer

Supermum

The Hain Celestial Group

Nature One

Perrigo

Babybio

Gittis

Humana

Bimbosan

Ausnutria

Nutribio

HealthyTimes

Arla

Angisland

Yeeper

Wyeth

Kendamil

Nestle

Feihe

JUNLEBAO

YILI

BIOSTIME

Biobim

"Organic Infant Formula acts as a substitute for breast milk for infants. It is used for babies below the age bar of 0-12 months, made from a milk source that is organic. It offers more nutrition than traditional infant formula. Organic Infant Formula is made from organic ingredients where the formula is made without any artificial ingredients and has organic and natural ingredients. Being close to breast milk, the organic formula offers more nutritional value to babies. "

Segment by Type

Wet Process Type

Dry Process Type

Others

Segment by Application

First Stage

Second Stage

Third Stage

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S., North America, and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Russia), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, and India), Australia, Southeast Asia (Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey).

Europe holds the largest share with 52%, with the Asia Pacific and North America holding 22% each.

