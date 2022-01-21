Catbotica, a 12,000 NFT collection developed by Genesis Arc and Blockchain Foundry sells out after 10-hour public sale

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading North American blockchain development firm, Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN) is pleased to announce that its partner Catbotica LLC has sold out its one-of-a-kind Catbot™ NFT collection after a 10-hour public sale. The Catbot NFT collection was developed and deployed using BCF’s technology for generative NFT creation and Catbotica’s hand-drawn digital art assets. The sale generated total proceeds of 1,124ETH, or approximately CAD$3.9 million at current prices. In consideration for its assistance with the CATBOTICA™ NFT drop, BCF has been paid a portion of the revenue from the sale, and will also be allocated a minority equity interest in Catbotica LLC, a company formed for the purpose of managing Catbotica's ongoing development and NFT efforts.



At a total count of 12,000 NFTs, Catbotica’s unique, hand-drawn Catbot collection attracted NFT and animation enthusiasts almost immediately after the presale launch on January 14, 2022 and concluded within 10 hours of the public sale opening on January 19, 2022.

“We are so thrilled at the results and so very proud of our team. Catbotica is geared to make its mark on the metaverse. This is the first big step on our road to the fully-immersive Catbotica universe. The care that went into the Catbots™ is astonishing. There are over 450 hand-drawn assets in over 9,000 layers used to create the Catbots, meaning each one will be completely unique. It's been a great journey to work with the artists and team, and we've solidified our partnership into the future. We're glad you're here to join us,” said Jin K. Kim, CEO of Catbotica.

Each Catbot NFT features different gaming elements including power units, external sensors and accessories that will directly influence their in-game strengths and weaknesses. The Catbotica metaverse game is being developed by Crystallized Games, the indie game company responsible for Relic Raiders and AEW Elite General Manager.

BCF worked closely with Catbotica and its parent company Genesis Arc LLC to deliver the technical components of the launch, such as the minting site, NFT generation and smart contracts using its NFTGen technology pipeline. “Catbotica is another example of the evolving skillset and capabilities of our team. BCF's robust IP portfolio including NFTGen enabled us to bring this complex offering to market very quickly. This is our second unique drop in two weeks and the fifth drop that we have been involved in. Catbotica is a top-tier team and we're grateful to be a partner. We look forward to continued success with the Catbotica team,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of Blockchain Foundry.

The Catbotica project is supported by a variety of organizations, including Blockchain Foundry, Motiontonic, Shelly Palmer Group, Crystallized Games, Sovren Ventures, and Don Porfirio.

ABOUT CATBOTICA

