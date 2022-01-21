Avenir LNG Limited today announces a new Board member

LONDON, 21st January 2022 – Avenir LNG Limited (N-OTC: Avenir) today announced that Mr. Carlo Ravizza of Höegh Capital Partners has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Ravizza takes the place of Mr. Sveinung Støhle, whom recently stepped down as President and CEO of Höegh LNG.

Commenting on the appointment, Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG Limited, said “We are delighted to welcome Carlo to our Board, and we look forward to working with him as we continue to grow Avenir into the world’s leading small-scale LNG supplier. We also thank Sveinung for the support and wealth of experience he brought to Avenir, and wish him every success in his future ventures.”

Mr Ravizza is an Investment Director at Höegh Capital Partners (“HCP”) and Board Member across various HCP companies with over 15 years experience in the real assets space. Prior to HCP, Carlo advised large corporates on strategy, M&A and restructuring while at McKinsey, Bain, JPMorgan, AlixPartners and Alvarez&Marsal. He has an MBA from London Business School

About Avenir LNG Limited: Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and marine transport. Avenir LNG is a leading provider of small-scale LNG solutions; working with partners globally to unlock new markets for natural gas.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act