ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 20 January 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1059.6p

- including income, 1061.8p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1048.9p

- including income, 1051.1p

