EXL Named a Leader for Payer Digital Transformation Services in ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today that it has been named a Leader for Payer Digital Transformation Services in the ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services Report for the U.S. for 2021.



ISG cites the variety of technology leveraged to build EXL’s robust data and artificial intelligence-led capabilities, as well as its extensive industry experience, as the strengths that drove the firm’s success in the payer space in 2021. EXL also was named a Product Challenger in the Payer BPaaS Services, Provider Digital Transformation Services, Healthcare Cloud Migration Services, and Healthcare Interoperability Services & Solutions categories. Provider positioning is based on a neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing, and customer interviews.

“With its focus on analytics and tools that help clients make sense of their data, EXL has proven itself to be at the forefront of new digital solutions in the industry,” said Ron Exler, Director and Principal Analyst, ISG Research. “As EXL expands its data and AI capabilities, payers will find new, exciting ways to improve their workflows, which will lead to better member engagement and utilization.”

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, empowered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation.

“The rapidly evolving nature of the healthcare industry means payers and providers need informed insights to direct their resources to the places where they will have the greatest impact,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Business Head at EXL Health. “By finding new ways to infuse our solutions with the most robust analytics and machine-learning capabilities available, EXL will continue to set the pace of innovation in this space.”

To read more about the ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services Report for the U.S. for 2021, click here. For information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 34,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

