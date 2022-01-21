Robotic Assistance Devices Awaits One Final Signature on Order from Major US Regional Airport for 2 SCOT Security Robots

Detroit, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that a major US regional airport is poised to deploy 2 SCOT security devices from its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD). This order is being facilitated by one of RAD’s highly renowned authorized dealers. The end-user cannot be disclosed at this time due to non-disclosure agreements.



“Airports and airport properties have been a key target market for RAD since day one,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “We all know that security at airports needs to keep up with the ever-evolving threats and technology. RAD’s solutions whether it’s ROSA, SCOT or ROAMEO provide an incredible, and affordable force-multiplier for airport security.”

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is responsible on a nation-wide basis for screening passengers and their baggage, but individual airports are tasked with securing their facilities and perimeters. “This client is planning to deploy one SCOT within their baggage claim area, and another curbside where travelers are picked up and dropped off,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “One of the great benefits of RAD and the SCOT solution is that these devices perform routine security surveillance and reporting, plus provide guest concierge services including interactive information, schedules, weather, directions and more,” Folmer added.

It is expected that since these SCOT units will be deployed in public view on the airport property that the end-user’s identity and exact location will be revealed at a later date. “We are very excited to have these SCOT devices placed in busy areas of the airport. Up to 15 million passengers pass through this airport each year, that’s a lot of interaction with RAD devices,” Reinharz added.

SCOT (Security Control Observation Tower) stands 7’ tall and is capable of autonomously performing many of the tasks that a manned post would perform but at a fraction of the cost. SCOT can be positioned to monitor and record both human and vehicle activity in any environment, indoors or outdoors. SCOT includes the capability of initiating emergency calls to remote monitoring personnel with two-way audio and video communications. In the case of an imminent threat or actual emergency, the guest would push the unit’s CALL SECURITY button. Immediately, they will be greeted by a remote monitoring officer who could then activate additional device alarms and dispatch local security personnel or law enforcement. SCOT’s concierge and customer engagement features via its large web-enabled touch screen will provide timely and welcome information services to airport guests.

“We’re working with several other airport operators looking to deploy similar solutions in their terminals, around their perimeters, and in parking garages,” Reinharz commented. “It’s expected that new deployment announcement will be made in coming months.”

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

