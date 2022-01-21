MELD Takes Cardano Global Impact Challenge Over the Line

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MELD, a cryptocurrency company that allows you to be your own bank, has helped the Cardano Foundation to achieve its goal of being fully funded in the Cardano Global Impact Challenge.

Cardano's Global Impact Challenge was an invitation to its global community to make donations to Veritree using $ADA cryptocurrency, with a goal of planting one million trees. Every ADA donated equates to one tree being planted.

The Cardano Forest Project reached its target, and MELD contributed significantly, taking the project over the line with a contribution that equated to 175,000 trees planted in total. Half of the funding came from MELD, and the other half was due to a generous pledge from Veritree, who matched the trees donated by MELD.

Jeremy Firster, Head of Partnerships and Executive Officer of the Cardano Foundation said, "I am delighted to see MELD take a leading role in support of the Global Impact Challenge and innovations within ecosystem participation. Community involvement is the core of what makes Cardano great. The Cardano Forest represents the power of the ecosystem, and what can be achieved by inclusivity and working together towards common goals for a positive impact on society."

CEO of MELD, Ken Olling further stated, "We knew of the initiative from when it was launched at the Cardano Summit in September and we were very impressed with this new solution for Reforestation. We wanted to support a project that is also leading the way for others when it comes to transparency and accountability, which have been missing components in areas such as Reforestation."

For more information about the Cardano Global Impact Challenge, please visit: https://ito.veritree.com/.

About MELD - Be your own Bank:

We think it's essential for everyone to gain control of their financial lives and have equal access to financial instruments used by professionals, not just centralized institutions, governments, or the 1%. We want to provide financial freedom and control to the masses, including the unbanked.

We have a long-term goal to enable the $15 trillion that is currently locked out of the global economy, including 2 billion individuals worldwide that are either underbanked or have no access to banking services whatsoever, to access these tools. These are the people that are paying the highest fees, getting the worst customer service, and they are the ones that are having the most problems.

Our vision is to create an ecosystem that empowers individuals to regain financial control by providing them with the tools and services they need to manage their money on their terms. Whether that be creating a collateralized debt position (CDP) with cryptocurrency, earning an interest return for lending fiat to borrowers, or even participating in reward incentive programs, we strive to provide our users with the functions they need to manage their own financial lives.

For more information regarding MELD and the world's first ISPO, please visit https://meld.com/.

Website | GitBook | Twitter | Telegram Group | Telegram Channel | Linkedin | Github | Youtube | Discord

Contact: Kristin Weissman | Attika Intelligence | Kristin@attikaintelligence.com | 321-203-9325

Related Images











Image 1: MELD logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment