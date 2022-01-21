Ovia Health and CDPHP: Supporting Healthy Parenthood for Members

Albany, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovia Health™, the only clinically-backed, digital family health platform, and Capital District Physicians' Health Plan, Inc. (CDPHP®), a leading health plan in New York state, today announced a collaboration to address the family health continuum and its distinct needs. Ovia Health supports members by providing personalized guidance, robust educational content, and unlimited access to the Ovia Health coaching team.

As of January 1, 2022, Ovia Health is available to all eligible commercial and Medicaid members and will support:

Contraception and family building;

Maternity and postpartum health;

Parental well-being; and

Children’s health.

As compared to families not using the platform, Ovia Health reports:

A 28% reduction in dangerous and costly preterm delivery and NICU stays;

A 15% reduction in c-sections; and

An 18% reduction in preeclampsia.

Following delivery, 92% infant vaccination adherence and a 31% increase in perinatal mental health treatment utilization were reported.

Women’s health has long been a CDPHP focus, as the health plan recognizes the unique health care needs women and families face as they prepare to conceive, throughout pregnancy, and into parenthood. CDPHP is proud to cover preconception care for both women and men, folic acid, fertility treatment, maternity care, breastfeeding support, and other benefits to support a healthy journey to parenting.

“Our shared commitment to getting women and families engaged much earlier in their paths to parenthood makes our collaboration with CDPHP truly impactful,” said Pamela Abbott, president of Ovia Health. “By linking the diverse CDPHP member population with Ovia’s high-touch and personal experience, we can help them feel prepared about their family health choices.”

"The journey to building a family is unique to each and every individual, and our members should feel supported and empowered with the tools and resources they need to achieve their goals,” said Elizabeth Warner, M.D., senior vice president of member health for CDPHP. “This collaboration with Ovia Health will further enhance and complement existing CDPHP programs available to families every step of the way.”

About Ovia Health

Ovia Health, a Labcorp subsidiary, has supported over 15 million women and families through clinically proven health programs, coaching, and personalized educational content since 2012. Ovia is dedicated to supporting families across their diverse health journeys, including fertility, pregnancy, and parenting. For more information about Ovia Health, visit www.oviahealth.com. For more information on how Ovia Health is supporting employers during this time, request a consultation here.

About CDPHP

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.