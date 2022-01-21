TELUS is North America's Fastest Mobile Network according to US-based Ookla

English French

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is proud to announce that our mobile network has earned the title of North America’s Fastest Mobile Network and for the ninth consecutive time, named Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network from Seattle-based Ookla®1. Ookla compared user-initiated tests from all the major mobile carriers in Canada to determine who showed the fastest mobile network speeds. As Canadians continue to depend on a reliable and robust network to stay connected to friends and family, work and learn remotely, and watch and listen to their favourite content, TELUS continues to deliver with a Speed Score™ of 90.18 and average speeds of 82.44 Mbps for download and 8.18 Mbps for upload.

“More than ever, Canadians value a fast, reliable connection, and the consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as U.S.-based Ookla, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ world-leading mobile network,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “This is the ninth consecutive time TELUS’ mobile network has earned top recognition from Ookla, as our team, including our engineers and network innovators, have worked diligently to keep Canadians connected to the people and information that matter most. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our mobile network, with its global-best speeds, is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

TELUS’ wireless and wireline networks have been serving Canadians with the highest quality and connectivity excellence throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. With significantly more Canadians working and learning from home over the last 23 months, TELUS has accelerated investments in new technologies to further enhance our network reliability, resiliency and world-leading performance standards to ensure our customers have a seamless, robust and reliable experience.

Powered by a significant $54 billion investment in infrastructure and operations through 2024, TELUS continues to expand its 5G network, now reaching 70 per cent of the Canadian population . The evolution of 5G will allow us to connect more than 30 billion life-changing devices, supercharge drones with sensors for improved crop management, make autonomous vehicles smarter and safer, and evolve industrial automation – and that is only the beginning. It is estimated that 5G will create 250,000 jobs and contribute $150 billion to Canada’s economy over the next 20 years.

The recognition from Ookla complements the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years in respect to their world-leading wireless network. In 2021 alone, TELUS has been recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including UK-based Opensignal, Victoria-based Tutela and New York-based J.D. Power, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

To learn more about TELUS’ network coverage visit telus.com/network .

1 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q3–Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.