Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results With Total Assets of $1.5 Billion

Fourth Quarter Highlights



Net income for the quarter was $7.3 million, compared to $5.1 million for Q3’21 and $4.4 million in Q4’20

Diluted earnings per share of $1.28, compared to $0.89 for Q3’21 and $0.78 per share in Q4’20.

Net interest margin of 4.44%, compared to 4.39% for Q3’21

Cost of funding sources was 0.19%, compared to 0.22% for Q3’21

Total loans held-for-investment (“HFI”), excluding PPP loans, increased $70.7 million, up 6.3% to $1.2 billion

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits grew $36.4 million to $682.6 million, representing 50.7% of total deposits

Allowance for Loan Losses remained strong at 1.39% of total loans HFI

Tangible book value per share of $22.26, up $0.99 per share or 4.7% from Q3’21

Well capitalized Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.63% (preliminary)



2021 Full Year Highlights

Net income of $21.0 million, compared to $10.9 million for FY’20, an increase of 93.1%

Diluted earnings per share of $3.69, compared to $1.94 for FY’20, an increase of 90.4%

Pre-provision net revenue of $32.6 million, compared to $21.3 million for FY’20, representing a 52.6% increase

Return on average assets of 1.48%, compared to 0.89% for FY’20and return on average equity of 17.77%, compared to 10.70% for FY’20

Net interest margin of 4.19%, compared to 4.15% for FY’20

Total assets increased to $1.5 billion, representing an increase of 14.0% over FY’20.

Total loans HFI, excluding PPP loans, increased $252.1 million to $1.2 billion or 26.9% compared to FY’20

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $150.9 million or 28.4% compared to FY’20

Tangible book value per share increased $3.31 or 17.5% compared to FY’20



LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. The Company reported net income of $7.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $5.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021, was $21.0 million, or $3.69 per diluted share, compared to $10.9 million or $1.94 per diluted share in FY’20.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “In the face of a challenging environment with a global pandemic that continues to strain many sectors of our economy, our fourth quarter results attest to the resilience of our CalPrivate Bank franchise. Our Distinctly Different service model allows us to focus our Team on delivering value to our Clients. The fourth quarter continued to reflect our strong organic loan production capabilities through building Customized Solutions for our Clients. We believe this approach has positioned us well to participate in the economic recovery we expect to see in 2022.”

Sowers continued, “We continue to make progress in improving our operating leverage: we grew loans, core deposits, and capital to record levels; and we are making progress on streamlining our internal processes. We remain excited about the implementation of new technologies including the nCino Bank Operating System that we expect will provide us additional insight into our Client relationships and result in enhanced productivity.”

“PBAM’s fourth quarter of 2021 demonstrated our agility and approach to serving our core markets. The Company’s strategy to grow commercial and private banking loans and expand relationships continued to be demonstrated in the fourth quarter. The dedication of our Team, and the tremendous success we have been able to achieve for our Clients and Stakeholders is impressive,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “Given the strength of our core Southern California market and our already solid foundation, we have a significant opportunity to strategically drive growth in our portfolio. Building on CalPrivate’s momentum over the past year positions us well to deliver solid shareholder returns in 2022.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter totaled $16.7 million, representing an increase of $972 thousand or 6.2% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income for the quarter was primarily due to increases in organic non-PPP loan balances. PPP interest and fee income was $1.4 million in Q4’21, compared to $1.5 million in Q3’21. Interest expense on deposits decreased $56 thousand in Q4’21 vs Q3’21. The fourth quarter decrease in funding costs was due to the strategic reduction of deposit costs.

Net interest income for the full year totaled $58.8 million representing an increase of $8.5 million, or 17.0% compared to FY’20. The increase was due to higher average loan balances, increased SBA PPP loan income and lower cost of funds, partially offset by prepayment penalties in 2021 totaling $1.2 million as a result of proactively prepaying high priced FHLB term advances.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 4.44% (4.23% excluding PPP loans) compared to 4.39% (4.27% excluding PPP loans) for the third quarter. The 5bps increase in the net interest margin for the quarter was due to higher core loan yields and lower funding costs for the quarter. Average portfolio loan yields were 5.50%, compared to 5.38% for Q3’21. The yield on earning assets for the fourth quarter was 4.62% compared with 4.60% for the third quarter.

The net interest margin for the full year 2021 was 4.19% (4.10% excluding PPP) compared with 4.15% (4.09% excluding PPP) for the prior year 2020. The increase in the net interest margin was due to lower deposit costs offset with higher borrowing costs related to the pre-payment of FHLB advances. The costs of funds in the full year 2021 was 0.35% compared to 0.62% in FY’20. In the first half of 2021, the Bank prepaid FHLB term advances and recorded $1.2 million in prepayment expense.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter was $834 thousand, an increase of $401 thousand compared to the third quarter. The driver for the fourth quarter provision was organic growth in the loan portfolio. While the economy continued to recover in the fourth quarter, new COVID-19 variants have created uncertainty, and this is reflected in our total loan loss provision to total loans HFI of 1.39% or 1.40% excluding PPP loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $4.3 million for the fourth quarter, representing a $1.9 million increase, or 78.5% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to an outsized increase in SBA loans sales during the fourth quarter. This increase was the result of a change in the SBA servicing provider which caused a delay in the sale of loans during Q3’21. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter were $36.0 million with a 12.9% trade premium compared with $15.6 million with a 14.5% trade premium in the third quarter. The Company had $24.7 million of loans held for sale at December 31, 2021, down from $35.4 million in the third quarter. Total non-interest income increased $6.2 million or 122.3% year over year.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $9.8 million for the fourth quarter representing a $625 thousand or 6% decline compared to the third quarter of 2021. As a result of CalPrivate’s prior quarter decision to empower employees with the choice to work remotely, the Bank consolidated one of its administrative locations, resulting in reduced occupancy expenses.

Professional services and other expenses continue to remain at elevated levels given on-going legal and related expenses associated with the ANI Development, LLC, and Gina Champion-Cain fraud recovery cases. We continue to pursue recovery opportunities that could positively impact earnings and tangible book value per share in future quarters. Additionally, as the Bank continues to grow and has encountered a challenging labor market, we have engaged with some staffing agencies to provide temporary additional high-quality resources.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2021, the Company reported total assets of $1.5 billion representing an increase of $41.5 million or 2.8% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in assets for the quarter was due to increases in loans and investment securities supported by additional growth in core deposits. Total loans HFI increased $32.0 million during the quarter, up 2.7%; excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $70.6 million, up 6.3%. Total deposits were $1.3 billion representing an increase of $32.4 million, or 2.5%, compared to the third quarter. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 50.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2021. Additionally, during the quarter, the bank judiciously grew the securities portfolio to $102.1 million, an increase of $9.0 million from the prior quarter.

Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $834 thousand to $17.0 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.39% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to non-PPP organic loan growth and qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve.

As of December 31, 2021, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs and Classified assets totaled $13.4 million. Total classified assets consisted of 12 loans, of which 5 loans totaling $7.9 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 47%. In addition, all loans that were previously granted payment deferrals related to COVID-19 have resumed their contractual payments.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Company and the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

Dec 31, 2021 (1) Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Private Bancorp of America Tier I leverage ratio 8.42 % 8.19 % 8.52 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.63 % 10.64 % 11.20 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.38 % 13.48 % 14.36 % CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 9.29 % 9.21 % 9.73 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.73 % 11.69 % 12.79 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.98 % 12.94 % 14.05 %

(1) December 31, 2021, capital ratios are preliminary

Stock Repurchase Program

Since announcing the stock repurchase program in July 2021, the Company has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. The remaining number of shares authorized to be repurchased under this program at December 31, 2021, was 75,000 shares.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers

President and Chief Executive Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 303-4894

Mag Wangsuwana

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 348-2145

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Dollar

change Percentage

change December 31, 2020 Dollar

change Percentage

change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 12,336 $ 12,570 $ (234 ) 1.9 % $ 8,040 $ 4,296 5.4 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 39,663 2,736 36,927 1349.7 % 7,309 32,354 442.7 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 97,086 123,247 (26,161 ) -21.2 % 260,876 (163,790 ) -62.8 % Total cash and due from banks 149,085 138,553 10,532 7.6 % 276,225 (127,140 ) -46.0 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,760 5,760 - 0.0 % 5,760 - 0.0 % Investment securities available for sale 102,116 93,099 9,017 9.7 % 26,086 76,030 291.5 % Loan held for sale 24,658 35,448 (10,790 ) -30.4 % 9,687 14,971 154.5 % Total loans held-for-investment 1,224,151 1,192,135 32,016 2.7 % 998,870 225,287 22.6 % Allowance for loan losses (16,975 ) (16,141 ) (834 ) 5.2 % (14,262 ) (2,712 ) 19.0 % Net loans 1,207,176 1,175,994 31,182 2.7 % 984,608 222,575 22.6 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,909 4,909 - 0.0 % 4,602 307 6.7 % Right of use asset 3,760 4,115 (355 ) -8.7 % 5,990 (2,231 ) -37.2 % Premises and equipment, net 2,294 2,459 (165 ) -6.7 % 2,649 (355 ) -13.4 % Other intangible assets 3,079 2,374 705 29.7 % 1,602 1,477 92.2 % Deferred tax asset 6,258 6,256 2 0.0 % 5,982 276 4.6 % Accrued interest receivable 3,355 3,404 (49 ) -1.5 % 3,540 (186 ) -5.3 % Other assets 3,684 2,311 1,373 59.2 % 3,009 670 22.3 % Total assets $ 1,516,134 $ 1,474,682 $ 41,452 2.8 % $ 1,329,740 $ 186,394 14.0 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 682,589 $ 646,233 $ 36,356 5.6 % $ 531,732 $ 150,857 28.4 % Interest Bearing 663,074 667,012 (3,938 ) -0.6 % 581,216 81,858 14.1 % Total deposits 1,345,663 1,313,245 32,418 2.5 % 1,112,948 232,715 20.9 % FHLB borrowings 10,000 10,000 - 0.0 % 75,000 (65,000 ) -86.7 % Other borrowings 17,947 17,945 2 0.0 % 17,939 8 0.0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,160 11,613 2,547 21.9 % 16,100 (1,940 ) -12.0 % Total liabilities 1,387,770 1,352,803 34,967 2.6 % 1,221,987 165,783 13.6 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 70,850 70,470 380 0.5 % 69,557 1,293 1.9 % Additional paid-in capital 3,343 3,465 (122 ) -3.5 % 3,496 (153 ) -4.4 % Retained earnings 54,922 47,845 7,077 14.8 % 33,904 21,018 62.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (751 ) 99 (850 ) -858.6 % 796 (1,547 ) -194.3 % Total stockholders' equity 128,364 121,879 6,485 5.3 % 107,753 20,611 19.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,516,134 $ 1,474,682 $ 41,452 2.8 % $ 1,329,740 $ 186,394 14.0 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Dollar

change Percentage

change December 31, 2020 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 16,941 $ 16,068 $ 873 5.4 % $ 15,540 $ 1,401 9.0 % Investment securities 352 330 22 6.7 % 245 107 43.7 % Deposits in other financial institutions 63 60 3 5.0 % 41 22 53.7 % Total interest income 17,356 16,458 898 5.5 % 15,826 1,530 9.7 % Interest Expense Deposits 353 409 (56 ) -13.7 % 596 (243 ) -40.8 % Borrowings 314 332 (18 ) -5.4 % 613 (299 ) -48.8 % Total interest expense 667 741 (74 ) -10.0 % 1,209 (542 ) -44.8 % Net interest income 16,689 15,717 972 6.2 % 14,617 2,072 14.2 % Provision for loan losses 834 433 401 92.6 % 1,579 (745 ) -47.2 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,855 15,284 571 3.7 % 13,038 2,817 21.6 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 254 236 18 7.6 % 196 58 29.6 % Net gain on sale of loans 3,670 1,837 1,833 99.8 % 1,170 2,500 213.7 % Gain on sale of investment securities - - - NM - - NM Other noninterest income 341 316 25 7.9 % 270 71 26.3 % Total noninterest income 4,265 2,389 1,876 78.5 % 1,636 2,629 160.7 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 6,492 6,595 (103 ) -1.6 % 5,293 1,199 22.7 % Occupancy and equipment 741 1,484 (743 ) -50.1 % 774 (33 ) -4.3 % Data processing 703 799 (96 ) -12.0 % 624 79 12.7 % Professional services 843 552 291 52.7 % 949 (106 ) -11.2 % Other expenses 1,060 1,034 26 2.5 % 780 280 35.9 % Total noninterest expense 9,839 10,464 (625 ) -6.0 % 8,420 1,419 16.9 % Income before provision for income taxes 10,281 7,209 3,072 42.6 % 6,254 4,027 64.4 % Provision for income taxes 2,986 2,158 828 38.4 % 1,874 1,112 59.3 % Net income $ 7,295 $ 5,051 $ 2,244 44.4 % $ 4,380 $ 2,915 66.6 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,204 $ 4,984 $ 2,220 44.5 % $ 4,307 $ 2,897 67.3 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 0.90 $ 0.40 44.4 % $ 0.78 $ 0.52 66.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.28 $ 0.89 $ 0.39 43.8 % $ 0.78 $ 0.50 64.1 % Average shares outstanding 5,547,422 5,543,403 4,019 0.1 % 5,501,272 46,150 0.8 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,638,186 5,629,900 8,286 0.1 % 5,540,232 97,954 1.8 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 61,806 $ 55,539 $ 6,267 11.3 % Investment securities 1,338 1,128 210 18.6 % Deposits in other financial institutions 221 487 (266 ) -54.6 % Total interest income 63,365 57,154 6,211 10.9 % Interest Expense Deposits 1,689 4,369 (2,680 ) -61.3 % Borrowings 2,885 2,517 368 14.6 % Total interest expense 4,574 6,886 (2,312 ) -33.6 % Net interest income 58,791 50,268 8,523 17.0 % Provision for loan losses 2,713 5,670 (2,957 ) -52.2 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 56,078 44,598 11,480 25.7 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 945 654 291 44.5 % Net gain on sale of loans 9,309 2,614 6,695 256.1 % Gain on sale of investment securities - 751 (751 ) -100.0 % Other noninterest income 1,077 1,078 (1 ) -0.1 % Total noninterest income 11,331 5,097 6,234 122.3 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 24,278 22,000 2,278 10.4 % Occupancy and equipment 3,855 3,422 433 12.7 % Data processing 2,827 2,345 482 20.6 % Professional services 2,837 2,951 (114 ) -3.9 % Other expenses 3,749 3,302 447 13.5 % Total noninterest expense 37,546 34,020 3,526 10.4 % Income before provision for income taxes 29,863 15,675 14,188 90.5 % Provision for income tax 8,833 4,784 4,049 84.6 % Net income $ 21,030 $ 10,891 $ 10,139 93.1 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 20,746 $ 10,710 $ 10,036 93.7 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 3.75 $ 1.95 $ 1.80 92.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.69 $ 1.94 $ 1.75 90.2 % Average shares outstanding 5,535,581 5,494,423 41,158 0.7 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,617,017 5,527,284 89,733 1.6 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 171,279 $ 63 0.15 % $ 142,647 $ 60 0.17 % $ 189,856 $ 41 0.09 % Investment securities 96,722 351 1.45 % 92,458 330 1.43 % 30,238 245 3.24 % Loans 1,222,234 16,942 5.50 % 1,185,865 16,068 5.38 % 1,005,712 15,540 6.15 % Total interest-earning assets 1,490,235 17,356 4.62 % 1,420,970 16,458 4.60 % 1,225,806 15,826 5.14 % Noninterest-earning assets 24,348 21,308 8,805 Total Assets $ 1,514,583 $ 1,442,278 $ 1,234,611 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 74,158 $ 14 0.07 % $ 68,618 $ 14 0.08 % $ 56,867 $ 17 0.12 % Money market 504,171 202 0.16 % 493,289 245 0.20 % 400,764 270 0.27 % Savings deposits 10,602 3 0.11 % 9,639 3 0.12 % 8,617 3 0.14 % Certificates of deposit 68,408 134 0.78 % 68,761 147 0.85 % 98,225 306 1.24 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 657,339 353 0.21 % 640,307 409 0.25 % 564,473 596 0.42 % FHLB advances 10,000 42 1.67 % 14,783 60 1.61 % 77,348 341 1.75 % Other borrowings 17,945 272 6.06 % 17,944 272 6.06 % 17,938 272 6.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 27,945 314 4.46 % 32,727 332 4.02 % 95,286 613 2.56 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 689,438 636,042 452,916 Total Funding Sources 1,374,722 667 0.19 % 1,309,076 741 0.22 % 1,112,675 1,209 0.43 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 12,474 12,584 15,062 Shareholders' equity 127,387 120,618 106,874 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,514,583 $ 1,442,278 $ 1,234,611 Net interest income/spread $ 16,689 4.43 % $ 15,717 4.38 % $ 14,617 4.71 % Net interest margin 4.44 % 4.39 % 4.74 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 172,268 $ 221 0.13 % $ 188,109 $ 487 0.26 % Investment securities 84,261 1,338 1.59 % 38,978 1,128 2.89 % Loans 1,145,320 61,806 5.40 % 983,405 55,539 5.65 % Total interest-earning assets 1,401,849 63,365 4.52 % 1,210,492 57,154 4.72 % Noninterest-earning assets 21,115 11,602 Total Assets $ 1,422,964 $ 1,222,094 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 66,575 $ 50 0.08 % $ 68,313 $ 227 0.33 % Money market 463,595 915 0.20 % 397,050 2,068 0.52 % Savings deposits 9,564 10 0.10 % 8,928 13 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 78,193 714 0.91 % 109,165 2,061 1.89 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 617,927 1,689 27.00 % 583,456 4,369 0.75 % FHLB advances 34,521 1,798 5.21 % 85,532 1,430 1.67 % Other borrowings 17,943 1,087 6.06 % 17,936 1,087 6.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 52,464 2,885 5.50 % 103,468 2,517 2.43 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 621,042 419,676 Total Funding Sources 1,291,433 4,574 0.35 % 1,106,600 6,886 0.62 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,180 13,701 Shareholders' equity 118,351 101,793 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,422,964 $ 1,222,094 Net interest income/spread $ 58,791 4.17 % $ 50,268 4.10 % Net interest margin 4.19 % 4.15 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 149,085 $ 138,553 $ 92,108 $ 164,750 $ 276,225 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,760 5,760 5,760 5,760 5,760 Investment securities 102,116 93,099 88,755 81,429 26,086 Loans held for sale 24,658 35,448 19,625 12,430 9,687 Total loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) 1,188,627 1,117,983 1,053,938 948,260 936,532 SBA PPP loans 35,524 74,152 110,673 133,740 62,338 Allowance for loan losses (16,975 ) (16,141 ) (15,708 ) (14,561 ) (14,262 ) Net loans 1,207,176 1,175,994 1,148,903 1,067,439 984,608 Right of use asset 3,760 4,115 5,185 5,589 5,990 Premises and equipment, net 2,294 2,459 2,578 2,582 2,649 Other assets and interest receivable 21,285 19,254 19,856 19,738 18,735 Total assets $ 1,516,134 $ 1,474,682 $ 1,382,770 $ 1,359,717 $ 1,329,740 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 682,589 $ 646,233 $ 603,914 $ 579,318 $ 531,732 Interest Bearing 663,074 667,012 601,530 584,341 581,216 Total Deposits 1,345,663 1,313,245 1,205,444 1,163,659 1,112,948 Borrowings 27,947 27,945 47,943 67,941 92,939 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,160 11,613 13,059 16,507 16,100 Total liabilities 1,387,770 1,352,803 1,266,446 1,248,107 1,221,987 Shareholders' equity Common stock 70,850 70,470 70,405 70,053 69,557 Additional paid-in capital 3,343 3,465 3,179 3,317 3,496 Retained earnings 54,922 47,845 42,810 38,510 33,904 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (751 ) 99 (70 ) (270 ) 796 Total shareholders' equity 128,364 121,879 116,324 111,610 107,753 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,516,134 $ 1,474,682 $ 1,382,770 $ 1,359,717 $ 1,329,740 Book value per common share $ 22.81 $ 21.70 $ 20.71 $ 19.87 $ 19.24 Tangible book value per common share $ 22.26 $ 21.27 $ 20.33 $ 19.55 $ 18.95 Shares outstanding 5,627,735 5,617,273 5,617,020 5,618,324 5,600,508 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.42 % 8.19 % 8.36 % 8.07 % 8.52 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.63 % 10.64 % 10.74 % 11.35 % 11.20 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 10.63 % 10.64 % 10.74 % 11.35 % 11.20 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.38 % 13.48 % 13.68 % 14.46 % 14.36 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 8.35 % 8.12 % 8.28 % 8.09 % 7.99 % 1 Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2021







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Interest income $ 17,356 $ 16,458 $ 15,028 $ 14,523 $ 15,826 Interest expense 667 741 1,429 1,737 1,209 Net interest income 16,689 15,717 13,599 12,786 14,617 Provision for loan losses 834 433 1,146 300 1,579 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,855 15,284 12,453 12,486 13,038 Noninterest income 4,265 2,389 2,805 1,871 1,636 Salary and employee benefits 6,492 6,595 5,966 4,915 5,293 Occupancy and equipment 741 1,484 820 810 774 Data processing 703 799 690 635 624 Professional services 843 552 791 650 949 Other expenses 1,060 1,034 891 763 780 Total noninterest expense 9,839 10,464 9,158 7,773 8,420 Income before provision for income taxes 10,281 7,209 6,100 6,584 6,254 Income taxes 2,986 2,158 1,806 1,977 1,874 Net income $ 7,295 $ 5,051 $ 4,294 $ 4,607 $ 4,380 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,204 $ 4,984 $ 4,231 $ 4,529 $ 4,307 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 0.90 $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ 0.78 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.28 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 Average shares outstanding 5,547,422 5,543,403 5,536,111 5,514,887 5,501,272 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,638,186 5,629,900 5,622,075 5,579,477 5,540,232 Performance Ratios Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 ROAA 1.91 % 1.39 % 1.26 % 1.37 % 1.41 % ROAE 22.72 % 16.61 % 14.99 % 16.94 % 16.30 % ROTE 23.07 % 16.88 % 15.25 % 17.19 % 16.54 % Net interest margin 4.44 % 4.39 % 4.03 % 3.89 % 4.74 % Net interest spread 4.43 % 4.38 % 4.00 % 3.85 % 4.71 % Efficiency ratio 46.96 % 57.79 % 55.83 % 53.03 % 51.81 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.58 % 2.88 % 2.68 % 2.31 % 2.71 %





