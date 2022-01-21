New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV Announces its Line-up on Episode #294, Nine Interviews, Airing Sunday, January 23, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, January 23, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s 294th TV episode line-up, features nine (9) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) interview, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: AITX) interview, Mr. Steve Reinharz, CEO.

3). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.’s. (OTCQB: RPMT) interviews, Mr. Rick Lane, Advisor, and Ms. Kathy Copcutt, Lifestyle Parenting Expert.

4). GOLD – Glint Pay’s interview, Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO.

5). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

6). Cryptocurrency – LifeCrypto’s (CRYPTO: LIFE) ($LIFE) interview, Patrick Andras, CEO.

7). Vortex Brands Co’s (OTCPINK: VTXB) interview, Mr. Todd Higley, CEO.

8). Cryptocurrency - Ariva, Inc.’s (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV), interview, Ms. Ashlee Stojanovski, Public Relations.

9). Sekur’s® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd . division) “Weekly Hack - SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street TV airs Anchor Jane King’s interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV). Mr. Lai talks about the Company’s most recent AAEP (American Association of Equine Practitioners) trade show experience in December 2021, held in Nashville, TN. The Company exhibited PETV’s biomedical devices and its osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. Lots of veterinary interest came from the show, and John told viewers the US Olympic Equestrian veterinary visited their trade booth. The Company received repeat orders of its Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology (Spryng™) from introductions made at this Nashville show. The patented Spryng™ product is an injectable treatment for Osteoarthritis and joints, which mimics cartilage and tissue, improving mobility and elevating pain and inflammation. John informed viewers that vetcove.com, an online product site for veterinarians, now carries Spryng™. The US market for Osteoarthritis treatments grows at an annualized rate of over 5%, currently at $4.8B. With pet owners willing to spend thousands of dollars for the well-being of their pets, Mr. Lai explains the humanization process by pet owners and why he sees this upward trend continuing in pet care spending. John gives his 2022 expectation with expanding the PetVivo product lines into other domestic and exotic animal species and the roll-out of the osteoarthritis treatment designed for cats.

Returning this week, on New to The Street TV, Mr. Steve Reinharz, Chief Executive Officer at Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX), a robotic and artificial intelligence-based hardware (AI) and software solutions Company. AITX owns three subsidiaries, Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), Robotic Assistance Devices – Mobile (RAD-M), and Robotic Assistance Device – Group (RAD-G). Steve gives TV Anchor Jane King a comprehensive update on current corporate ongoings. During the last part of 2021, the Company closed on new deals, raised money, developed new products, added new team members, and successfully navigated COVID issues. Steve told viewers about the robot dog, “JunkYard Dog,” and the technological collaboration to bring this robot to market sometime in 2022. The robot’s advanced feature gives end-users a unique and modern security product with cutting-edge technology. The Company continues the development of its intelligent autonomous delivery vehicle with a multifunctional chassis for use in many different industry settings. Steve sees the vehicle’s first use in a close loop setting, like universities, corporate campuses, and private neighborhoods. The Company’s other product, “ROAMEO,” provides a patrol and interactive security solution for various situations, helping the employee shortages in the security industries. Steve expects a strong future ahead with over 15 development stages projects.

New to The Street TV airs Anchor Jane King’s interviews with Mr. Rick Lane, Advisor, and Ms. Kathy Copcutt, Lifestyle Parenting Expert of talk about Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) (“REGO”), a neo-bank and privacy-first fintech platform Company for commercial and individual online and in-store wallet applications. Mr. Lane explains the rise in the adoption rates since the Mazoola digital wallet app launched in November 2021. Mazoola super digital wallet app, a privacy-first platform, is independently COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) certified, ensuring children’s privacy at all times. Kathy Copcutt, a lifestyle parenting expert, compares the Mazoola and Venmo wallets. She explains that the best feature and the most significant difference is that REGO’s Mazoola never collects data on children and provides children finance educational and charity contribution tools. Mazoola is currently the only digital banking solution that puts privacy first and helps teach kids essential financial management skills. The Mazoola app makes it fun for children to learn and teach financial literacy and is available for download for iOS and Google Android. Rick offered viewers the chance for parents to download the Mazoola wallet, and REGO will deposit $10.00 into your child’s account, and he reminds viewers they can use the Mazoola super digital wallet app “FREE” for 12-months- https://mazoola.co/

Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay, joins New to The Street giving TV Anchor Jane King updates about the growth at Glint Pay. Jason talks about the recently launched Glint Pay Financial Advisory portal, which offers financial wealth managers the tools to manage clients’ discretionary accounts, selling, saving, and spending in GOLD. As a fully transparent and assessable portal, both the financial managers and the Glint Pay clients can see holdings and make decisions. Before this one-of-a-kind app became available, paying for goods/services with GOLD was not possible. Now, anyone can apply for an account, and upon KYC (Know Your Customer) approval, account owners can buy, sell, save, spend, and send GOLD holdings with minimal fees. The relationship between Glint Pay and Mastercard gives account holders access to millions of establishments and ATMs which accept Mastercard. This fantastic and innovative fintech app, developed exclusively by Glint Pay, is registered in 37 countries, including the US, UK, and Europe. As of this broadcast, there are 90,000+ Glint Pay account holders in over 200+ countries, and the Company processed over $300M transactions in GOLD. Jason explains that creating a new fintech product with a GOLD ecosystem gives account holders a unique financial product not found with legacy financial institutions and banks. GOLD is a stored value of wealth, hedge against inflationary price pressures, and risk protection asset. Download the app so that you can buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD and Fiat currencies digitally with Glint.

Returning to New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) this week, gives Anchor Jan King and viewers about the Company’s filing with OTC MARKETS to up-list the SWISF to the OTCQX trading platform. Alain explains that the OTCQX platform is recognized internationally. Because SWISF meets OTC MARKETS up-listing financial requirements, GlobeX Data proceeded with the filing to trade on the top-tier platform. Alain states the goal is to list on a “Big Board” exchange like NASDAQ. In terms of Corporate ongoings, Alain reveals the successful testing of Sekur Messanger’s text (SMS). The test verified that a Sekur subscriber could send a text message and invite a non-subscriber, with both parties’ text messages remaining private and protected. The Company’s Sekur® solutions are the only provider that can prevent hacks from text messages. Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other open-source platforms remain susceptible to hacks. As an added protection to subscribers, GlobeX Data Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street TV airs the interviews with Mr. Patrick Andras, Chief Executive Officer, LifeCrypto (CRYPTO: LIFE) ($LIFE), who explains the Company’s innovative and easy-to-use new crypto payment solution. Talking with Anchor Jane King, Patrick, also known as “Big Dawg Crypto” on Twitter, explains $LIFE and why he started the Company in September 2021. Because cryptocurrency transactions remain limited and cumbersome, the LIFE app under development looks to change the current payment platform. Merchants only accept cash, check, and credit with some limited exceptions. $LIFE looks to make a significant change, whereas crypto is seamlessly accepted and is easy to use. Patrick says that the app allows users to send crypto payments just with a username, eliminating those long blockchain wallet addresses. Once the app becomes fully deployed both on iOS and Android, users can expect a fee-free experience. Anyone can purchase $LIFE which trades on several recognized crypto exchanges like BitMart. Other information regarding the Company and $LIFE are on the website, https://lifecrypto.life/.

On New to The Street, Mr. Todd Higley, Chief Executive Officer at Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB), speaks with TV Anchor Jane King about the Company’s Bitcoin mining and green energy businesses. Todd explains that the Company continues to scale its Bitcoin mining activities upwardly with the business objective to use revenues to launch a green energy solution. The Company looks to improve and recycle energy with improvements to the electrical energy grid. Bitcoin mining needs a reliable green energy solution because mining is energy-intensive, and VTXB looks to be that innovator. $BTC miners support Bitcoin transactions through centralized computer networks, working in tandem, then miners share in the transaction profits. Todd told viewers that in 10-weeks of mining, the Company’s average price per BTC earned was around $22,000. The Company expects to continue to scale up its BTC mining division throughout 2022.

Ms. Ashlee Stojanovski, Public Relations, Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV), joins the New to The Street show, explaining to Anchor Jane King the Company’s global and local tourism and travel networks. Using the Company’s cryptocurrency token, $ARV, Ashlee passionately explains the foundation of Ariva and the first of its kind crypto platform used for everything related to travel. With the creation of a Defi travel blockchain ecosystem, Ariva connects travelers in many ways, reducing costs and aggravations that typically occur when traveling. Ashlee explains ARIVA’s goal of becoming an actively used token, a commonly used exchange for travel and tourism. Ariva is designing and developing three ecosystems. The Ariva.World, Ariva.Club and Ariva.Finance platforms provide users a unique one-of-kind experience, completely different from traditional travel/tourism. One of its main aims is to eliminate the complexity and difficulty of using the local currency in the destination country. The Ariva.Club, a social media platform, awards tokens for users to interact with others in the community, sharing inputs about travel experiences. A staking feature is forthcoming in the ensuing months ahead. And a Metaverse platform is coming soon, too. Ashlee reveals that since its inception in May 2021, ARIVA now has over 200,000 members and growing.

New to The Street airs the “WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT” about Sekur®, a GlobeX Data, Ltd. division, with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. This week Alain talks with Anchor Ana Berry about the WordPress.com hack. Its most significant problem is the plug-in features from open-source code as a website builder program. Based on how they are used and developed, those plug-ins gave hackers easy access to websites built on this platform. Alain suggests that viewers who might use WordPress go to their websites and look for patches to correct the suspect plug-ins. Sekur doesn’t use open public files services open-source codes; the Company owns its servers, no 3rd party platforms, and offers multiple data center redundancies with reliable sources of electricity. Since GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws, subscribers are not victims of unknown subpoenas that often occur with tech providers under the US CLOUD ACT. This US law allows courts to collect data that might be shared or leaked. Alan gave an update on a successful test of Sekur Messenger, which enables the subscriber to invite a non-subscriber to text, ensuring a secure and private transmission. Alan promised to give further updates on his next appearance on the show. What is the price of your privacy worth?

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV):



PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies to treat companion animals in a cost and time-efficient way. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products to treat animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company’s lead product Spryng™, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including Osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sales -https://petvivo.com/.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPINK: AITX):



Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX) is an innovator in delivering artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. AITX’s RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business through their next-generation robotic product offerings. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, allowing experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced costs. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.radsecurity.com, www.radlightmyway.com, and Twitter: @SteveReinharz.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT):



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) (“REGO”) is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com.

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay gives the client the freedom to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold worldwide at a rate cheaper than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay’s ground-breaking gold currency, their app also offers clients the freedom to save in USD as well as gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom -https://glintpay.com/en_us/.

About LifeCrypto (CRYPTO: LIFE) ($LIFE):

LifeCrypto (CRYPTO: LIFE) ($LIFE) is an innovative payment network and a new kind of money. Sending cryptocurrency is generally a clunky process; one must copy and paste a long string of arbitrary numbers and characters and check and verify it is the correct address before sending. Life provides flexibility and simplicity to crypto users, allowing hassle-free transactions, using just the receiver’s username to send funds. The Staking & NFT subscription vaults are within the app. If you want to know where to buy LifeCrypto, the top cryptocurrency exchanges for trading in Life Crypto stock are currently CoinTiger, Gate.io, MEXC, and BitMart - https://lifecrypto.life/.

About Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB):

Vortex Brands Co. (OTCPINK: VTXB) is actively mining Bitcoin by purchasing and maintaining ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) computers specifically designed for Bitcoin mining and actively scaling up mining operations to direct revenues toward improving the electric grid. Vortex will provide as a service multipurpose Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS) equipment to electric utilities nationwide. PAS is a one-of-a-kind technology designed to solve problems caused by the inefficient power consumption of electric motors. PAS protects the grid from excessive wear and damage, increases reliability by reducing line congestion and increasing reserve margin, at genuine cost savings for the utility - https://www.vortexbrands.us/.

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI):



First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ: FWBI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple clinical-stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies – niclosamide, a small oral molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. Two clinical programs lead First Wave BioPharma’s niclosamide portfolio in Phase 2 clinical trials from its FW-COV, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections and FW-UP, for ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis. FWBI has three additional niclosamide indications, FW-ICI-AC for Grade 1 and Grade 2 Immune Checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in advanced oncology patients, FW-UC (ulcerative colitis), and FW-CD (Crohn’s disease). The Company is advancing its FW-EPI (adrulipase) to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. First Wave BioPharma’s headquarters is in Boca Raton, Florida - https://www.firstwavebio.com/.

About Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV):

Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) launched its cryptocurrency $ARV in May 2021. The Ariva ecosystem focuses on uses in the global and local tourism and travel networks. The project is a worldwide B2C travel & tourism network where members can meet with global and local tourism service providers. Previous travelers’ experiences and comments, making bookings with cryptocurrencies, earning crypto money from their reservations, and valuable content sharing are part of the Ariva experience. The project aims to achieve active use in the tourism and travel industry, one of the world economy’s largest and most important industries. ARIVA aims to produce a cryptocurrency trade exchange and ensure that ARV is actively used in the tourism industry - https://ariva.digital/.

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

