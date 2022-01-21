For second consecutive year, Alliant Energy named to Newsweek’s America's Most Responsible Companies list

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Alliant Energy has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the list, now in its third annual year, spans 14 industries and recognizes the top 499 most responsible companies in the United States.

Ranked as a top 30 company overall in the social category, Alliant Energy was recognized for its strong devotion to good causes and support of diversity in its workforce. The high ranking is indicative of the company’s commitment in several categories including increasing the number of women and minority employees while also advancing their transition to generating clean energy.



“We are pleased to once again be honored as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies and to have our environmental, social and governance efforts so highly recognized,” said Barbara Tormaschy, vice president and treasurer of Alliant Energy. “Our actions are guided by our values and purpose, which center on serving customers and building stronger communities. We emphasize improving workplace diversity, equity and inclusion and are also proud to be a leader in the transition to generating cleaner sources of energy, such as wind and solar. It’s this combined commitment to our employees, our customers and our environment that earns us placement on this prestigious list.”



Alliant Energy’s commitment to creating an inclusive workplace starts at the leadership level. Women make up 40% of the company’s Board of Directors. Of the company’s officers, 44% are women and 31% Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC). Since 2019, Alliant Energy’s stock has been included on Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index since 2019; the index recognizes companies for transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality. Additionally, since 2017, Alliant Energy has earned a perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index of best places to work for LGBTQ+ employees.



Newsweek’s ranking also acknowledges Alliant Energy’s environmental efforts and its efforts centered on creating a better tomorrow. This includes accelerating their transition to generating cleaner energy, as outlined in the company’s Clean Energy Blueprint, and working toward achieving many goals, including net-zero emissions for the energy it generates. The company is also focused on continuing to build equitable, respectful and resilient communities. All of these elements are featured in the company’s Corporate Responsibility Report.



Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies List is based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports as well as an independent survey of 11,000 U.S citizens. To view the complete list, visit newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.



Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy’s mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy’s two public energy companies. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.