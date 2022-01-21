Riley's Way Annual Contest Provides Youth With Funds and Training to Launch Social Impact Projects

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Riley's Way Foundation opened its Call for Kindness program, calling on young people (13-22 years old) from across the country to submit a proposal for a project that will bring more kindness into the world. The Call for Kindness, now in its fourth year, is an annual contest offering young people the chance to participate in a dynamic leadership development fellowship and win up to $3,000 to fund a project that inspires kindness and strengthens local or global communities.

"As we move into year two of the pandemic and a country mired in division, we know the role kindness and community need to play in getting through these challenging times in a united way," said Dr. Christine O'Connell, Executive Director of Riley's Way Foundation. "We are looking forward to exploring the creative solutions young leaders have for today's toughest challenges, and awarding the winning projects with the tools and resources needed to help bring these solutions to their communities."

Young people (13-22) are invited to submit a new or existing project idea, tackling topics such as pressing equity and social justice issues or building meaningful connections within the school or community. As many as 35 teen-led projects will receive awards. A separate category will consider 10 projects specifically focused on mental health, recognizing the growing need to highlight this critical issue only amplified by the pandemic.

Past projects have been life-changing. They've included increasing access to health and wellness resources for vulnerable communities in Washington, D.C.; bridging the demographic gap in the tech industry by providing opportunities to underrepresented youth in New York City; empowering youth in California with the tools needed for expression, free of shame or fear; and helping teens in Kentucky manage mental health through innovative connection and communication techniques. The full list of Call For Kindness projects can be found here.

"I am always inspired by the projects that young people conceptualize, execute, and lead," said Ian Sandler, Co-Founder of Riley's Way and Chair of the Board. "Their kind leadership in action is making our world better right now, one community at a time, and they are living proof that it's never too early to start changing the world."

Visit CallForKindness.org to learn more and read about past winners.

About Riley's Way Foundation

Riley's Way Foundation sees a future where kind leaders build a better world and empowers young people to use kindness, empathy, and meaningful connections to drive that change.

Contact:

Shonda Smith, Director of Communications

C: 917.589.4688

E: ssmith@rileysandler.org

Related Images











Image 1: Call For Kindness





Megaphone describing Riley's Way's 2022 Call For Kindness









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment