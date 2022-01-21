Global Agricultural Films Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Pune, India, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural films market size was valued at USD 11.87 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Quince Market Insights.

Agricultural films make use of plastic in agricultural, and these films help to amplify crop production. Factor driving the demand for agricultural films is the increasing application of greenhouse films, silage, and mulch films.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-59169

Also, the increasing agricultural production and dairy industries has led to increasing demand for agricultural films for increasing productivity as these films minimize soil erosion by improving the crop quality. These factor is boosting the growth of the global agricultural films market.

Further, in application of agricultural films huge number of plastic materials are used, which are contributing to global warming and environmental pollution. Also, plastics are not properly disposed by the farmers, which later release dioxins and metals and hamper the nature. This may restrain the growth of the global agricultural films market.

Increasing environmental concerns among people has encouraged adoption of biodegradable films. Recyclable or biodegradable plastics has gained much importance in developed countries, which are creating opportunities for the manufacturers of biodegradable agricultural films in the market.

The plastic agricultural films mainly composed of polythene do not degrade properly in the soil leading to soil pollution, which makes the land infertile and inappropriate for further production. This is a major challenge for the agricultural films market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Agricultural Films Market

With the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic, the agricultural films market has been affected negatively during the initial stage, due to the global lockdown with heavy restrictions across the countries were imposed in respect to control the spread of infectious virus.

With the global lockdown, the overall production was stopped, which has resulted in negative growth rate. Moreover, with the opening of industries during the end of 2020, the agricultural films market is anticipated to witness positive growth in revenue during the coming forecast period.

Global Agricultural Films Market, by Application

Based on application, the agricultural films market is bifurcated into greenhouse films, mulch films, and silage. Further greenhouse films are segmented into low tunnels, classic greenhouse films, and macro tunnels/walking tunnels. Further mulch films are segmented into black mulch, transparent/clear mulch, and other mulches. Further silage is segmented into silage sheet, silage bag, and silage stretch wrap.

Greenhouse films captured the largest market share for agricultural films in 2021 and it is anticipated to remain largest market during the coming forecast period because they are easy to maintain, affordable rates along with efficient light diffusion, provides prolonged growing season. And hence, these factors are driving the agricultural films market.

Global Agricultural Films Market, by Type

Based on type, agricultural films market is segmented into Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Reclaim, and others. LLDPE holds the largest market share for agricultural films in 2021 and expected to hold its largest position during the coming forecast period.

Factor attributed to the growth of LLDPE segment higher puncture resistance, lower production cost, high product performance.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-59169

Global Agricultural Films Market, by Region

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is dominating the agricultural films market in 2021 and it is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

With the depleting arable land, the need for agriculture has increased immensely. This factor is driving the agricultural films market in Asia Pacific region.

Recent Developments in the Global Agricultural Films Market

November 2020 – BASF announced its plastic additives portfolio expansion in Pontecchio Marconi, Italy. The new technology will deliver a wide range of NOR® solutions that will help in growing its agriculture industry.

July 2019 – Berry Global Group announced its acquisition of RPC Group Plc. This agreement makes Berry Global Group, a leading global supplier of value-added protective solutions and among the world’s largest plastic packaging and recycled plastic industry.

Some major industry players functional in the global agricultural films market are: Kuraray Co. Ltd., The RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., BASF SE, Plastika Kritis S.A., AB Rani Plast OY, Grupo Armando Alvarez, Coveris, and Dow Chemical Company.

For more information on this topic please visit our website report titled, “ Agricultural Films Market , by Application (Greenhouse Films {Low Tunnels, Classic Greenhouse Films, and Macro Tunnels/Walking Tunnels}, Mulch Films {Black Mulch, Transparent/Clear Mulch, and Other Mulches}, and Silage {Silage Sheet, Silage Bag, and Silage Stretch Wrap}), Type (Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Reclaim, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America)” — in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/agricultural-films-market/single_user_license

Contact Us:

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

Browse Related Reports:

Global Ultra High Barrier Films Market, By Material Type (Plastic, Aluminum, Oxides, and Others), By Packaging Format (Bags, Pouches, Tray Lidding, Films, Forming Webs, Wrapping Films, and Blister Pack Base Webs), By End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Construction, Agriculture & Allied Industries, and Others), and By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2025)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/ultra-high-barrier-films-market

Global Silicone Films Market, By Type (Silicone Film, Silicone Coated Films, Silicone Release Liners), By End User (Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Packaging), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/global-silicone-films-market

Global Electronic Films Market, By Type (Non Conductive, Conductive), By Material (Polymer, ITO On Glass, ITO On Pet, Metal Mesh), By Application (Electronic Display, Printed Circuit Boards, Semiconductors, Others), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)