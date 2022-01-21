HENRY GALLARDO JOINS FAMILY ENDEAVORS FOUNDATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

San Antonio, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Family Endeavors Foundation today announced a new board member, Henry Gallardo of El Paso, Texas.

Henry is a Managing Partner and Director of Investment Management at Strategic Wealth Advisors. He also serves as the Current Chairman of the Board of Managers at the University Medical Center of El Paso, the only not-for-profit, community-owned hospital and healthcare system in El Paso, Texas and the only hospital in El Paso to be named three times as one of America's Top 100 Hospitals.

“I have always believed that part of our responsibility as members of this society is to give back and pay it forward,” said Gallardo, who has participated in and led advocacy and philanthropy efforts in the El Paso community for the past 30 years.

“Gallardo has a passion for helping families and children succeed,” said Jon Allman, Endeavors President & CEO. “Being on the Foundation board will help further those efforts—not just in Texas, but across the country. His support will help the Foundation create long-term financial viability for Endeavors’ mission to serve vulnerable people in crisis.”

Gallardo began his term on the Family Endeavors Foundation board effective on Thursday, January 13th, 2022.

About Endeavors

Endeavors®, a San Antonio-based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

