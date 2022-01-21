Consumer Appliances Market to reach US$ 539.9 Bn by the end of 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global consumer appliances market is expected to reach US$ 539.9 Bn by the end of 2029, in comparison to the US$ 383.8 Bn registered in 2021. Increasing demand for advanced and innovative technologies that help in fulfilling daily life chores in hassle-free ways is favouring the growth in the market.



Attribute Details Consumer Appliances Market Estimated Size in 2021 US$ 401.1 Bn Consumer Appliances Market Projected Size in 2029 US$ 539.9 Bn Consumer Appliances Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021) 3.9 % Consumer Appliances Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029) 4.3 %

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new study, analyses the consumer appliances market and offers actionable insights on its growth prospects for the period 2022 and 2029. According to the study, worldwide sales of consumer appliances reached 383.8 billion units in 2021, and are estimated to register a Y-o-Y growth of 3.7% in 2022. The study opines that the impact of smart technologies is being witnessed in the market, with many players launching connected and smart devices to meet consumer expectations.

Rapid digitalization and strong knowledge regarding use and efficiency of modern appliances have been largely contributing to the market growth. Steady economic growth in several countries and rising need for comfort are influencing consumers to upgrade their existing appliances to smarter variants. In addition to providing convenience, reducing manual efforts, and saving time, manufacturers are focusing heavily on product innovations to satisfy the evolving needs of their customers.

Technology is surely bringing a paradigm shift in consumer appliances industry, and FMI’s study analyses that stakeholders are helping consumers achieve their energy conservation goals through green technologies and sustainable-centric innovations. Impressive developments in smart connectivity area are also set to gain momentum in the coming years, representing a substantial competitive advantage for the market players.

White Goods Capture Robust Share over Brown Goods

According to the study, white goods such as refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners have garnered relatively high traction as compared to brown goods. In recent times, these products have become standard in almost every household, backed by availability at affordable prices. Additionally, provision of smart connection in white goods, along with fast urbanization and rural electrification, especially in developing economies, remained instrumental in accelerating the overall sales of consumer appliances. Far from being confined to bigger appliances, manufacturers are also working on incorporating robotic technologies in small appliances to provide user-friendly interface and enable ease of operations.

As smart homes become a reality all over the world, the FMI study opines that demand for consumer appliances from households or domestic segment will continue to grow at a significant pace. Introduction of technologically advanced models which can be connected to smartphones and controlled remotely along with rise in per capita income is likely to remain a key to gaining distinct competitive edge.

Opportunities galore for consumer appliances market stakeholders, as identified by FMI study with growing working population and rapid infrastructural development, resulting into increasing number of hotels, salon & grooming parlors, and quick service restaurants (QSRs).

According to the study, growth prospects of the consumer appliances market are high in Europe, owing to strong presence of reputed brands which continuously focus on fulfilling consumers need for appliances that can perform maximum tasks with minimal resources. Newer opportunities are expected in Asia Pacific stemming from a number of trends such as increased purchasing power, growing middle class population, advances in digital transformation, and favourable government policies that encourage the use of energy-saving appliances.

As the importance of internet increases and e-commerce sites see an upsurge, stakeholders are implementing Omni-channel marketing strategy to reach wide range of customers across the globe. According to the study, sales of consumer appliances through online sales are likely to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

FMI’s business intelligence offers an incisive outlook on competitive scenario of consumer appliances market by discussing key strategies adopted by the players. The market shows a high level of fragmentation, with a large number of regional and local players restricting the geographical expansion of international companies. Prominent players are thus focusing on strategic collaborations and joint ventures for increased production capacities and enhanced customer base.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa Key Segments Covered Product Type, End Use, Sales Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled • AB Electrolux



• Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Haier)



• Hitachi, Ltd.



• LG Electronics Inc. (LG)



• Midea Group Co., Ltd. (Midea)



• Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic)



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



• Sharp Corporation (Sharp)



• Whirlpool Corporation



• Others Report Coverage Market Forecast, brand share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

