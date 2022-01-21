Global Aerospace Parts Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Pune, India, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace parts market is expected to value USD 915.94 Billionin 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Quince Market Insights.

Aerospace parts are usually made from advanced materials such as nickel-based superalloys, titanium alloys, ultrahigh-temperature ceramics or special sheets which are costly, difficult and time-consuming to manufacture. Increasing demands for new-generation, lightweight, and fuel-efficient aircraft across the world with emphasis on reducing greenhouse emission are driving the global aerospace parts market.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-62325

However, the high costs involved in manufacturing the aerospace parts and high quality of technology are factors restraining the overall market growth for aerospace parts. Also, increasing rate of merger and acquisitions in aerospace parts industries with technological advancements are creating various new opportunities for the market players.

The manufacturing of aerospace parts requires a lot of time and efforts which sometimes fails to distribute their products on required time due to high-demand. This is expected to pose a challenge to the aerospace parts market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aerospace Parts Market

With the emergence of COVID-19 continues to rise across the world, many global aerospace parts manufacturing industries are suffering disruption in production and slow demand due to restrictions on travelling and return of workers to their homes.

Also, due to low production level, the overall revenue also reduced during the pandemic. However, with the ease in government restrictions across the world, the business functions are returning to normal. Hence, the aerospace parts market is expected to gear up with their production capacity with the ease of restrictions and opening of business organizations due to decrease in the COVID-19 cases around the countries during the forecast period.

Global Aerospace Parts Market, by Product Outlook

Based on product outlook, the market is segmented into aircraft manufacturing, engines, avionics, equipment, system, and support, and insulation components. Insulation components segment is the fastest growing market and is expected to remain fastest during the forecast period.

The segment growth can be attributed to expansion of aircraft fleet and timely replacement of aerospace parts, which are driving the market. Insulation components segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. insulation components reduce emissions of pollutants as well as provides protection and safety of personnel. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth of insulation components segment.

Global Aerospace Parts Market, by End Use

Based on end use, the market is segmented into business aircraft, commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and others. Commercial aircraft segment is dominating the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The segment growth can be because commercial aircrafts generate economic growth, creates job as well as facilitates international trade and tourism are overall driving the aerospace parts market.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-62325

Global Aerospace Parts Market, by Region

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain largest during the forecast period.

The presence leading manufacturers in this region such as Intex Aerospace, Woodward, Inc., GE Aviation, and many others are contributing their revenue of aerospace parts in this region. Additionally, increasing demands for new-generation aircraft as well as surging demands for fixed-owing aircraft in U.S. market is expected to boost regional growth for aerospace parts market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the Global Aerospace Parts Market

September 2021 – FDH Aero acquired Madison Aerospace. FDH Aero is an aerospace defense products distributor serving aftermarket supply chains and aircraft production. The acquisition expands FDH’s reach with additional product offerings in the OEM segment by serving a diversified customer base.

August 2021 – Platinum Equity announced the completion of its acquisition with Unical Aviation Inc., global aerospace supply chain services provider. The acquisition includes Unical MRO, Unical Aero, Unical Aviation and Unical 145.

August 2021 – Latécoère, a number one partner of major international aircraft manufacturers announced the acquisition of Belgium-based Technical Airborne Components (TAC). Latécoère is delivering its external growth strategy during this acquisition.

Some Key Findings of the Global Aerospace Parts Market Report Include:

The analysis includes a global aerospace parts market study, expansions, and forecasts, along with a country-specific analysis

An in-depth analysis of the global aerospace parts market comprises segment by product outlook, end use, and regions with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Product offering details on competitive benchmarking and evolution approach adopted by the industry players, along with their investments in the last five years in the global market have been provided in the report

The market research includes a study of the provinces, boundaries, drivers, prospects, guidelines, challenges, and procedures that are propelling the global aerospace parts market

The study also offers complex measures of potential market effect during the forecast period and an in-depth overview of the leading companies operating in the global market

External as well as internal variables that are expected to have a positive or negative effect on companies have been evaluated, which will offer the decision-makers a strong futuristic view of the industry

The research also helps understand the dynamics of the aerospace parts market structure by analyzing market segments and by projecting the size of the market

The report helps to understand the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on aerospace parts market.

Some major industry players functional in the global aerospace parts market are: Intrex Aerospace, Safran Group, JAMCO Corporation, Rolls Royce PLC, GE Aviation, Aero Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Woodward, Inc., CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company, Aequs, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Lycoming Engines.

For more information on this topic please visit our website report titled, “ Aerospace Parts Market , by Product Outlook (Aircraft Manufacturing, Engines, Avionics, Equipment, System, and Support, Insulation Components), End Use (Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America)” —in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/aerospace-parts-market/single_user_license

Contact Us:

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

Browse Related Reports:

Micro Tools Market, by Industries (Automotive Parts Machining, Metalworking Industry, Plastics Fabrication, Aerospace Parts Machining and Medical Industries, and Others), Tools (Boring Tools, Special Turning Tools, Milling Cutters, and Gear Tools), and Material (Steel, Bronze, Graphite, Glass, and Plastics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) — Market Size and Forecasting to 2030

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/micro-tools-market

Aircraft Dismantling Market, By type (Regional Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting to 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/aircraft-dismantling-market

Commercial Aircraft Angle Of Attack Sensors Market, By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Jet), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, And Rest Of The World) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028