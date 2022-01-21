Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) (“TaskUs”).



TaskUs offers digital customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC published a short-seller report on TaskUs, indicating, among other things, that after conducting a forensic financial and accounting review of the company, they believe TaskUs “has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics." Additionally, the report stated that TaskUs “conspicuously ceased disclosing annual contract value as a key business metric during its SEC registration process.”

Following this news, TaskUs’ stock fell $5.46, or 15.3%, to close at $30.13 per share on January 20, 2022.

