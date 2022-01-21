Sterling Organization Promotes Steven Levine to the Management Team of Recently Formed Subsidiary Sterling Logistics Properties

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Organization ("Sterling"), a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, is pleased to promote Steven Levine within its leadership team as Senior Vice President of Investments and Operations for its recently formed subsidiary Sterling Logistics Properties. Mr. Levine will be responsible for the execution of both the investment strategy and the day-to-day operational performance of the Sterling Consumer Logistics Properties series of Funds.

"We are pleased to have Steven join our Logistics Properties team," said Joe Dykstra, President of Sterling Logistics Properties. "Steven has been with Sterling Organization since late 2015 and has underwritten upwards of 200 properties during his tenure. He is highly respected amongst his peers and I personally look forward to working with Steven to grow our Logistics Properties team."

Most recently, Mr. Levine served as Senior Vice President, Transaction Management for Sterling Organization and its related entities. In such role, Mr. Levine managed the acquisition and disposition processes for the firm's retail investments, while leading teams tasked with the execution of said transactions. In addition, he negotiated purchase and sale agreements, reviewed financial underwriting, and presented due diligence findings to the firm's Investment Committees. Prior to joining Sterling, Mr. Levine worked for Ernst & Young in its Financial Services Office (FSO) Advisory group and PricewaterhouseCoopers in its Assurance practice in New York City.

"I am excited to help grow the recently formed Sterling Logistics Properties platform. Sterling has had a huge influence on my career growth, and I am thrilled for the opportunity to expand my strengths. I believe my experience and industry knowledge will provide a fresh perspective, assisting Sterling to further establish the company in LAST HOUR® consumer focused distribution and micro-fulfillment real estate," said Steven Levine, Senior Vice President of Investments and Operations for Sterling Logistics Properties.

Mr. Levine graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics and Management and received a Master of Accounting from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

Sterling Organization is a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm whose national platform is focused on investing in LAST HOUR® consumer fulfillment and distribution real estate assets across the risk spectrum in major markets within the United States. Sterling Organization, with offices across the nation, is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

