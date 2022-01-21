Craving a Mouthwatering Meal, Savory Snack or Tasty Sweet Treat in the San Antonio Area? Wienerschnitzel Has What You Need!

Irvine, CA, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. Known for its mouthwatering hot dogs, savory chili, and delicious desserts, the Southern California based restaurant chain serves over 120 million hot dogs annually. The chain has developed a cult following over its 60 years of service. The new restaurant is located at 3824 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78201.

This is the second location in San Antonio and is part of brand’s expansion in the area. To learn more about Wienerschnitzel or its menu, visit wienerschnitzel.com.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 320+ restaurants in 10 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

Attachment