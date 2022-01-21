Cyberclassic.io, the First 3.0 Metaverse Gaming NFTs & Staking Platforms

TALLINN, ESTONIA , Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyberclassic is excited to introduce the first 3.0 metaverse gaming NFTs and staking platform. The project will allow the Cyberclassic community to hold virtual meetings, play RPG games with access to a protocol that utilizes token utility to empower the cyborg metaverse.

Through the NFT supply of 7000 cyborgs, this project aims to make the future a reality. Cyberclassic is geared towards a community of futurists who prefer to connect with the robotic future that has long been the subject of fictional stories.

Cyberclassic Core Mechanism

Cyberclassic is here to fill a clear need in the market by forging an emotional relationship between players and their collections. Players will fight against each other or the game's automatic gamer in Cyberclassic. All Cyberclassic cyborgs are minted and saved as algorithmically created NFT characters in your wallet.

When one acquires two members of the same family, they can fuse them to form a more powerful character or the following character of the next level, which burns the existing tokens.

The platform also doesn't charge excessive gas fees for minor additions to their collections. Gas price and other transaction expenses are maintained low, and transactions are kept fast so that users can focus on their only agenda on the platform: Explore, Collect, Battle, and Earn.

Cyberclassic Multiple Sources of Income

Cyberclassic offers multiple streams of passive income for its users. Cyberclassic has its own utility token $CLASS, which serves as the platform's and game's native currency.

The first is a play-to-earn gaming model, in which players can play games to earn tokens. To win battles and tournaments, players receive $CLASS tokens. The inherent attribute of the utility token is demand-driven, which means that its value rises in response to market demand. The project's revenue generation model defines the value of the $CLASS token. Furthermore, the project team is working on a PVE game to keep the community entertained.

Secondly, users can HODL Cyberclassic NFT. Thirdly, users can stake funds in liquidity pools at Cyberclassic to earn a decent APY. The project offers an attractive deal compared to its counterpart in return for providing liquidity in the staking pools.

What is Next for the Project?

Cyberclassic's roadmap is dated from the fourth quarter of 2021. The token sale, website creation, and the introduction of their whitepaper took place during this period. There was also a smart contract audit, press release, and staking platform launch.

For the first quarter of 2022, users should expect the integration of NFT minting into the network, and a test net for cross-chain launch and key influencers. There is also CEX listing, coinmarketcap, coin market listing, and strategic partnerships.

The second quarter of 2022 will have mobile app development, social media integration, and NFT platform deployment on the main net. There will be community attestation, reward on staking NFT platform, and media collaboration for the third quarter. There will also be research and development and an unlocking lottery system.

About Cyberclassic

The Cyberclassic game is based on childhood favorites such as Pokemon cards. Cyberclassic attempts to incorporate current gaming technologies into classic games to strike the proper mix of innovation and nostalgia. The objective and vision of the project are to revolutionize blockchain gaming while preserving the real spirit of card games.

The platform isn't just for NFT and tokens. It strives to give entertainment and a fun method to learn and profit in the cryptocurrency field. Cyberclassic is the NFT of the future.

Social Media Links:

Website: https://cyberclassic.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cyberclassicNFT

Medium: https://cyberclassicnft.medium.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/cyberclassicnft

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/cyberclassicnft

Media Contact -

Cyber Classic

contact@cyberclassic.io