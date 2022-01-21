Denver Native Set to Perform First Magic Show in Red Rocks History

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotty Wiese, a 22-year-old Denver native, will perform his newest and most anticipated show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, aptly named, "Magic on the Rocks." In a show that is ideal for both friends and families, Scotty Wiese Magic will engage the audience with mind-blowing magic, storytelling, comedy, and surprises throughout this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Wiese's magic is more than traditional tricks one might expect to experience when attending a magic show. This performance will challenge the audience's beliefs on magic itself, human connections, and how individuals live their day-to-day lives. Furthermore, the audience does not just observe. Participants are an essential component of this show, making it even more impactful and memorable.

"I am beyond thankful and incredibly excited to perform the first-ever magic show at Red Rocks," noted Wiese, who has grown up attending concerts at the historic Amphitheatre his whole life: "My first concert was Journey at Red Rocks. I vividly remember them singing 'Don't Stop Believin'' and thinking to myself, 'I won't stop believing until I perform here.' Magic is a great analogy for that message of believing in your goals and dreams."

Wiese concluded: "Anything is possible if you truly set your mind to it. It's cliché, but I want people leaving my show with that feeling of magic, wonder, love, and dreaming of a better future for themselves and each other."

Wiese is a seasoned performer starting his career and company, Scotty Wiese Magic, with his first show in the Congress Park neighborhood of Denver. Since then, Wiese has performed at events for Luke Bryan, Google, Comcast, BMW, and countless other private and corporate events around the world, as well as having a weekly five-star-rated magic show in Downtown Denver for two years before the pandemic.

Tickets for Magic on The Rocks are available at https://www.axs.com/events/423663/scotty-wiese-presents-magic-on-the-rocks-tickets.

Contact: Scotty Wiese Magic Team

info@scottywiese.com

