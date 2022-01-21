IBEX to Livestream Annual Meeting on February 16

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Technologies Inc. (“IBEX” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: IBT) announces that the time of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) to be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 has been changed to 11 a.m. (eastern time).



IBEX also announces that owing to the COVID-19 situation, shareholders are asked not to attend the Meeting in person. In order to make the Meeting accessible to shareholders and others, IBEX will livestream the Meeting. To access the livestream Meeting, please follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Log in online at: https://bit.ly/3HI5YyS.

Step 2: Complete the short survey to register for the Meeting.

Step 3: After registering, you will receive a confirmation email sent to the email address you provide in the survey.

Step 4: The day before the Meeting, you will receive another confirmation email with the link and instructions for the Meeting.

Please log in by 10:45 a.m. (eastern time) on February 16.

IBEX shareholders are encouraged to vote prior to the Meeting by returning their proxy forms by 5:00 p.m. (eastern time) on February 14, 2022. Only registered shareholders and duly-appointed proxyholders will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. Non-registered (or beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders will be able to attend the livestream Meeting as “guests”, but will not be able to vote at the Meeting.

ABOUT IBEX

IBEX manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use through its wholly owned subsidiary IBEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Montréal, QC). IBEX Pharmaceuticals also manufactures and markets a series of arthritis assays, which are widely used in osteoarthritis research.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.ibex.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Paul Baehr

President & CEO

IBEX Technologies Inc.

514-344-4004 x 143