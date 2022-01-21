Rocket token by Rocketpad Shutter Records As It Achieves 75% of its Presale Hard Cap, Set Sights On Major Developments

New York City, NY , Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Rocketpad Team is pleased to announce reaching 75% Of Presale Token Allocation rapidly, reaching the mark within 48 hours from the start. Recall that the hard cap for the presale is 300,000 $ADA, over 75% of it has been sold.

OUR UTILITY TOKEN

$ROCKET is the utility token of ROCKETPAD and its multiple use-case is built on the Cardano Blockchain which will power the ROCKETPAD Ecosystem, $ROCKET Token will be used as a subscription token to navigate our Rocketpad IDO Launchpad.

HOW TO ACQUIRE $ROCKET IN THE PRESALE

https://rocketpad.community/pre-sale.html

Presale Details:

Sale Allocation:

Allocation: 22,500,000 Million $ROCKET

$Rocket currently sells at.

Price: 1 ADA= 75 $ROCKET

Min/Max Contribution

Min — 300 ADA

Max — 30,000 ADA



Supported Wallets:

$ROCKET token is a Cardano native token, so you can participate by sending ADA to the Seed-sale address using any Cardano Supported wallets which include but not limited to the following below.

Yoroi Wallet

Adalite wallet

Daedalus Wallet

Nami Wallet

Users need to Buy and Stake at least the minimum amount designated for their desired Allocation Tier before the IDO Snapshot is taken.

About Rocketpad

Rocketpad IDO is a decentralised accelerator that connects experts, investors, and startups in an effort to coordinate the blockchain community more efficiently and build trust within it. It will create an ecosystem that is beneficial for all its members.

Rocketpad IDO is an ideal for startups that aim to raise investment in cryptocurrency. It is an ecosystem where teams with ideas, experts and investors can interact effectively and securely to create projects, launch projects and encourage funding.

Rocketpad is the next generation of blockchain Launchpad’s that fixes major flaws affecting existing Launchpads. Rocketpad will benefits all those who hold the utility token $Rocket and provides for a fair start-up that allows all customers to invest in the best Cardano-based projects to come.

Launchpad Platform

The real difference between RocketPad Launchpad and others is that anyone with a $Rocket token will have the opportunity to participate on the platform.

Our system is a transparent and accurate system that provides our users with the appropriate motivation to collect and hold tokens and support any project launched.

The Rocketpad differentia is a five-dimensional tier system that promises to assign allocation to each tier level. No good gods, no lotteries, no bots; only well-distributed rewards for all participants based on their $Rocket stake.

Rocketpad provides crypto currency services and the ability to distribute tokens and raise funds. With an advanced tier system, It has found a solution to motivate and reward all the $Rocket token holders in a way that includes everyone who has the token, not just 1% higher, bots, or good luck, as well as less barriers to entry.

