ZeroShift DAO Set to Simplify Decentralized Finance in Highly Anticipated Launch

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the market is deciding what it wants to do, a brand-new wealth management organization has successfully taken its first steps toward launching a product on one of the biggest Ethereum competitor chains, Avalanche. ZeroShift is a DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization whose goal is to simplify decentralized finance, otherwise known as “DeFi,” for veteran and retail investors alike.



Their genesis application helps those new to DeFi gain one-click exposure to pre-built strategies via ZeroShift’s Smart Interest Accounts (SIA). An SIA is a carefully curated basket of crypto assets that leverage DeFi yield strategies to return attractive interest rates for users. The mid-term plan is to provide a fully customizable wealth management suite and institutional API, initially leveraging Avalanche to accelerate before branching cross-chain. Their mission is to increase financial literacy and reduce barriers to accessing the most robust products in the DeFi space.

ZeroShift Smart Interest Accounts are designed for regular people with a busy lifestyle, little to no starting capital, and no time to traverse through social media looking for alpha. Customers deposit into ZeroShift’s auto-compounding smart interest accounts that securely generate high yields. Each day a reward is calculated and paid to the user, with 20% of the total reward rate supporting the DAO, which coordinates the decision making and development of the protocol.

Two types of funds will be available: Horizontal funds, a collection of the top crypto assets across blockchains, and Vertical funds, a group of the top category tokens within a single blockchain. Examples include the top NFTs or DAO tokens by market cap for Ethereum and Avalanche.

They are targeting those new to crypto with their product lineup and are heavily focused on access and user experience, setting them apart from competitors. Once they have proven that their DeFi strategies work for the retail market, they plan to develop institutional APIs for more prominent investors to consume these services.

With such ambition, ZeroShift has been growing through tremendous grassroots efforts. Their Discord community has surpassed 10,500 active users. Utilizing this support, they ran a successful initial community offering and distribution, quickly hitting its target raise. On January 22, 2022, 00:00 UTC, the ZeroShift protocol successfully launched its treasury and investing protocol. Specific details are on their website and DApp, at www.zeroshift.io.

The team is based mainly in the United Kingdom and New Zealand, with team members from the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Its diversity is one of its core strengths and drivers, and ZeroShift is only just beginning to build.

Media Contact

Brand: ZeroShift

Email: team@zeroshift.io

Website: https://www.zeroshift.io/

SOURCE: ZeroShift