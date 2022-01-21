Waterproof Men’s Parka Winter Coat Canada - Updated Sustainable Winter Jacket With Hood

Montreal, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Founded in 2012, Frank And Oak marries innovation with reduced carbon manufacturing and shipping processes to create conscious, sophisticated, and long-lasting fashion products. The brand’s newly launched Alpine Field parka for men is crafted from recycled materials and organic cotton and features featherless PrimaLoft® insulation, which comes together to deliver a handsome, eco-friendly winter coat.

More information is available on: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Frank And Oak are known for creating durable products that blend timeless style with functional features to inspire better living. With the launch of their men’s Alpine Field parka, the brand stays true to its eco-friendly principles and modern design aesthetic.

Apart from organic and recycled materials, the Alpine Field parka features a durable water repellent (DWR) finish for its outer layer. Its cruelty-free PrimaLoft® PowerPlume™ insulation blends water-resistant fibres made from recycled plastics with millions of air pockets to trap and preserve body heat. Lightweight, waterproof, and more effective than down, PrimaLoft® PowerPlume™ is the product of renewable manufacturing technologies that reduce carbon emissions without sacrificing performance.

A convergence of comfort, warmth, and style, the Alpine Field parka features a self-lined hood with adjustable toggle, a fleecy inner ribbed collar, and an inside adjustable waist for a snug, custom fit.

With an inner zipper and snap closures, the waterproof men's parka is wind-resistant and stays dry in light rainy conditions. The NATULON® zipper tape made of recycled materials enhances the coat’s eco-friendly practicality.

The Frank And Oak brand follows 3 key principles: sustainability, transparency, and functionality. A certified B Corp, the company is officially recognized for meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

By balancing profit with purpose, public transparency, and accountability through supply chains and across all business practices, the company shows what can be achieved with determination and dedication.

With the launch of their men’s Alpine Field parka, Frank And Oak is helping today’s conscientious consumers get the style, functionality, and performance they desire and the mindful design and manufacturing processes they value.

https://youtu.be/qryssJiWfu8

Interested parties can visit https://ca.frankandoak.com to find out more.

