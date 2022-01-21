RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces New Hires

Lexington, N.C., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce two new hires. Abdullah Albayati is an incoming Tax Associate and Tiffany Robinson is an incoming Client Accountant.

Abdullah Albayati is originally from Baghdad, Iraq and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Tiffany Robinson is an incoming Client Accountant with ten years of experience. She is a native of Las Vegas, N.V. and attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“RH CPAs is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such talented and motivated individuals as Abdullah and Tiffany,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “We are deeply committed to growing our team in our domestic and international offices, and excited to add team members with experience and those just starting out in the field. We are all looking forward to this next chapter for RH CPAs.”

“The continued growth, which has been explosive recently, is a tribute to our team members and core values,” continued Rives. “We are dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do’ attitude who thrive on being different. New hires will be announced in the coming weeks as we continue to grow the firm. We are actively exploring new office locations and have openings for new team members who exhibit our core values.”

