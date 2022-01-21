Photonis Launches Two Easy-to-Integrate Image Intensification Solutions for Demanding Scientific Applications

MÉRIGNAC, France, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photonis has announced their participation at the SPIE Photonics West Conference, taking place Jan. 25-28, 2022, at the Moscone Center, San Francisco, California, USA.

Officially launching is the Cricket 2 Advanced Image Intensifier Adapter, and the iNocturn High QE Image Intensifier Camera. As a market leader in designing and implementing a diverse array of patented detector technology, the company leverages its 40+ years of experience and expertise and its international team of specialists to provide unmatched image intensifier solutions.

Photonis can be found at Booth 349 in the Exhibitor Hall. Attendees and press are invited to the official launch event on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 11:30 am, in their booth. Attendees are also encouraged throughout the week to meet and speak with the company's diverse team of technical experts to learn more about how Photonis' image intensifier solutions can benefit almost any application or laboratory setting, allowing you to detect at every wavelength.

Press Contact:

Evert Van Gelder

Global Sales and Business Development Director, Photonis

e.vangelder@photonis.com

Related Images











Image 1: Cricket 2 Image Intensifier Adapter

















Image 2: iNocturn High QE Image Intensifier Camera









