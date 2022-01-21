Mario Lopez Reveals an Ingenious Way To Support Feeding America® Simply By Earning Cash Back on Party Snacks

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As prices for everyday items continue to rise with inflation and budgets become tighter, many communities across the country are facing hunger. In November 2021, Ibotta , a leading digital rewards platform, offered free Thanksgiving dinners and when its Savers redeemed their offers, many turned around and generously donated their meals to others. From those acts of kindness, a new idea was born: a cash back offer for the Big Game that would benefit Feeding America®.



Through February 13, 2022, Ibotta is offering its first-ever Big Game savings bundle, where shoppers can earn 100% cash back rewards on popular game day staples including frozen pizza, non-alcoholic beverages, chips, cheese, dips, and chocolate chip cookies.

To make the purchases even more rewarding, Ibotta is donating $1 to Feeding America for every frozen pizza offer redeemed, up to $50,000. Not only does this offer help users put food on their own tables, but it also helps provide meals for families facing hunger.

The good news doesn’t stop there, though – Ibotta will also be giving away the chance for one lucky winner to have actor and Access Hollywood host, Mario Lopez “crash” their Big Game party via an online special appearance.

“My wife, children and I have always been committed to helping families in need, so partnering with Ibotta to spread the word about this Big Game offer and its give-back element for Feeding America felt like a natural extension of our values,” said Lopez. “The Big Game is about coming together and spending quality time, and making that possible for families facing hunger gives this campaign even more meaning. I’m honored to help raise the visibility of this fundraising effort.”

To enter the giveaway and have the chance to welcome Mario into your Big Game party, you must be a user of the Ibotta app, which is free to join at https://ibotta.com/register or by downloading the App for free and following the registration instructions. Once registered, users can earn one (1) entry into the Giveaway when they redeem the Big Game frozen pizza offer. Contest ends Feb 8, 2022 at 11:59pm MST.

To learn more about the Ibotta Big Game Bundle, click here , and see below for a recipe idea that can be made from 100% cash back items.

Homestyle Spinach Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon salt; 1 tablespoon chopped jalapenos

3/4 cup chopped onions; 2 tomatoes, chopped (about 2 cups)

10 oz. frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 cups colby jack shredded cheese

1/2 cup ranch dip + extra for topping

To Make:

In a medium bowl, mix all of the ingredients together and pour into a buttered oven-proof dish. Spread extra ranch dip on top and bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Serve warm with tortilla chips.

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a cash back rewards platform that has delivered $1.1 billion in cumulative rewards to its users. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases on more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. In addition to its owned properties, Ibotta also powers rewards programs for top retailers and makes its offer content available on a number of leading websites and apps through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row, after debuting on the list in 2018.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

