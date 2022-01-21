Stirling CBD First to Launch CBGA / CBDA Water-Soluble Products

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirling CBD, a leader in Cannabis Product Innovation since 2014, launched its breakthrough CBGA / CBDA Gummies. These Full-Spectrum, Water-Soluble Gummies are currently on sale and will ship Tuesday, Jan. 25.

To further the health benefits, Stirling added Zinc and Vitamin C to the great-tasting Immune Support gummies to further their health benefits. Each order of gummies includes:

29mg total cannabinoids each Gummy

Each gummy has approx. 11mg CBGA / 11mg CBDA

20 Gummies in each jar

480mg of total Water-Soluble Cannabinoids

10mg of Zinc

100mg of Vitamin C

The CBGA / CBDA Gummies are Vegan & gluten-free and can be found at www.Stirlingcbdoil.com.

Research & Development

In addition to these breakthrough gummies, Stirling's partnered with CaviCann to offer CaviCann's CBGA / CBDA Water Soluble Liquid for sale on Stirling's website. This revolutionary Full-Spectrum CBGA / CBDA combo is also first of its kind to market, has a unique cannabinoid profile, and strong third-party Testing Results.

The Water-Soluble CBGA / CBDA liquid is sold by the liter and can be used to produce many kinds of products - including Tinctures & Capsules.

"It does not surprise us that the groundbreaking study proved that CBGA / CBDA is such a powerful combination - we have been working on perfecting this formula for months," said Joe Kryszak, CEO of Stirling. "Our research on these compounds was going on well before last week's hype & news stories came out from Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, and other national publications about how truly amazing the CBGA / CBDA combo is.

"When the CBGA / CBDA study was released, we knew it was going to be a race for companies to launch these products - but we were ready and moved up our initial launch by one week to make sure we were first to ship products into the market. Not only were we first, but we predict it will be a while before other companies figure out how to make a water-soluble, full-spectrum CBGA / CBDA solution."

About Stirling CBD & CaviCann

Since 2014, Stirling CBD has manufactured and distributed the Purest Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, CA, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality. Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold wholesale to Chiropractors, Gyms, Crossfit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

CaviCann is North America's most innovative high-volume, all-natural, environmentally-friendly hemp ingredient extractor. Licensed in the state of IL for hemp processing, we provide a disruptive collection of proprietary technologies for extracting 100% solvent-less CBGA, CBG, CBDA, and CBD utilizing only the highest quality flower grown in the United States.

Media Contact: Info@stirlingoils.com

