MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario workers host Phone Zap to demand action from Ford government on Omicron crisis

| Source: Ontario Federation of Labour Ontario Federation of Labour

Don Mills, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week the Ontario Federation of Labour released a joint statement highlighting six key demands that workers urgently need from the Ford government.

On Saturday, January 22 at 1:00 p.m., the Ontario Federation of Labour will join with hundreds of frontline workers and their supporters for a Phone Zap. At this virtual action, workers will make phone calls to members of Ford’s Conservative government urging the immediate implementation of the demands released this week.

The demands include:

  • Recall the legislature for an emergency session
  • Repeal Bills 124 and 195
  • Legislate a minimum of 10 permanent, employer-paid sick days
  • Hold an emergency summit of all stakeholders in the health care system
  • Require health care and educational institutions to provide airborne precautions
  • Launch an emergency public health campaign

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Link: Email mpalermo@ofl.ca to receive the Zoom link

For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

