GenTech’s STORM™ Signs NATIONAL CHAMPION SKATEBOARDER “Dashawn Jordan” as Brand Ambassador for 2022

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.,) ( www.gentechholdings.com ) an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfit.com ) and Nutritional Supplement ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, partners with Dashawn Jordan as Brand Ambassador for the company’s new Supplement for Athletes ‘Storm™’ ( www.stormlifestyles.com )

Dashawn is one of the world’s most renowned Street Skaters and is currently coming off a very successful season having top place finishes in Street League (silver), and a USA National title. He has also had an impressive medal history at the X-Games® having previously won X-Games Silver in 2019 in Men’s Skateboarding, followed by X-Games Silver in 2021 in Men’s Skateboarding Best Trick and an impressive X-Games Gold in 2021 in Men’s Street Skateboarding.

Skateboarding has exploded in participation and its inclusion in the Olympics in 2020 and with a loyal and enthusiastic fan base, GenTech has identified Dashawn as the perfect brand ambassador for Storm. His influence is apparent in appearances on the X Games video channels which have gained over 100m views, a 439%+ increase on previous years, showing the increased importance of Skateboarding as a sport amongst the target demographic for Storm. A video released by ESPN® on their TikTok channel of Dashawn currently has 3.4m views. Added to the 300+ millions of impressions across TikTok, Snapchat and other social media platforms these are all metrics which are proving essential market penetration points for Storm.

When asked to comment on signing with Storm, Dashawn said “I am excited to work with Storm to continue to be mindful of my health and fitness. Skateboarding is demanding and the Storm products help me keep on my game. I am happy to be working with such a great company who appreciates skateboarding and health.” Jordan is known for his incredible skill on a skateboard and is sponsored by Nike, Essentia Water, Toy Machine and represented by Circe Wallace (EVP) at Wasserman.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc., www.supplementgrp.com ) is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods as well as American Metabolix, Inc. which provides a diverse range of Nutritional Supplements through its brands American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences.

GenTech recently announced that it had also received its first orders during the opening two weeks of 2022 from UNFI, North America’s largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty foods, for its brand Fizzique™ ( www.drinkfizzique.com ) UNFI, a $20bn revenue company, supplies stores such as Whole Foods, with whom GenTech’s Nature Soothie™ already sells through, as well as Giant Eagle, Wegmans, Raley’s, Safeway, Vitacost and Harmony’s to name but a few.

