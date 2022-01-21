Core Bank Announces Mortgage Team Promotion and New Hires

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Dryak to Mortgage Production Manager. Brian brings over 24 years of mortgage lending experience to the role. David Hartman, Senior Vice President of Real Estate at Core Bank says, "Brian has been with the bank since 2008 and is the perfect fit for this new position."

Core Bank has also expanded the mortgage department, adding two new lenders. David Moody is a Navy veteran and boasts nearly 20 years of real estate management experience.

Brandon Fowler joins the team from a background in financial planning. "We're so lucky to have these two individuals. Both have a wealth of knowledge and a passion to help people realize their housing dreams," said Brian Dryak.

Tami Matousek

tmatousek@corebank.com

402-898-3328

Image 1: Core Bank Headquarters









Attachment