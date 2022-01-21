Comstock Updates Investor Presentation

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 21, 2022, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) (the “Company”) announced it has posted an updated investor presentation to its website, which can be accessed at https://ir.comstockcompanies.com/



About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.



Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (“Comstock”) is a real estate investor, developer, operator, asset manager and real estate services company that, since 1985 has developed, constructed, acquired and managed several thousand residential units and millions of square feet of residential and mixed-use properties throughout the Washington, D.C. region and other markets in the southeastern United States.



Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation of Washington, DC’s Dulles Corridor, where its managed portfolio includes two of the largest transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Washington, D.C. area, Reston Station and Loudoun Station. Comprised of more than 3 million square feet of stabilized residential, retail and office properties and an additional approximately 4 million square feet of current and planned development, Comstock is a market leader in one of the best real estate markets in the nation.

In addition to its highly sought-after transit-oriented and mixed-use developments, Comstock acquires stabilized properties in partnership with institutional and high net worth real estate investors. Such ventures generally rely on Comstock’s vertically integrated real estate services and asset management platform pursuant to long-term asset management contracts that provide the company co-investment opportunities, current period income and performance-based incentives.



Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under symbol CHCI. For more information, visit www.ComstockCompanies.com.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This release may include "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "should," "seeks" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning important risk factors and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



